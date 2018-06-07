JS Foundation and Node.js Foundation Announce Initial Keynotes and Full Agenda for JS Interactive in Vancouver

JS Interactive is a vendor-neutral event uniting the leading developers, end users, technical experts, maintainers and companies in the JavaScript ecosystem to further the education and advancement of Node.js and JavaScript. The program covers a broad spectrum of JavaScript ecosystem technologies, concepts and applications trends including server-side JavaScript, IoT, internationalization, accessibility, progressive web apps, serverless, voice-based apps, the offline-first approach, and much more. Register for JS Interactive by July 20 to save up to $549 USD. The full JS Interactive program can be viewed here.

"JS Interactive is one of the must-attend conferences for JavaScript developers," said Sarah Novotny, Head of Open Source Strategy for Google Cloud Platform, Google. "The conference not only focuses on future trends related to this vast ecosystem, but also provides best practices for addressing common needs of the enterprise from security to performance."

"JS Interactive brings both community and enterprise leaders under one roof to tap into the wealth of creativity and innovation within the ecosystem," said Kris Borchers, Executive Director of the JS Foundation. "JS Interactive fosters knowledge sharing and practical dialogue that is indispensable to individual developers and senior executives alike. The event also educates end users on how to best adopt JavaScript within their businesses."

"This should be a great event for both core developers and end users of JavaScript technology," said Todd Moore, VP Open Technology of IBM and Chairperson of the Node.js Foundation Board. "Couple this with the great venue that Vancouver is and this will be memorable. The line up of talks and the concentration of experts make this the JavaScript event for the year."

The schedule will feature keynotes and sessions from leading open source technologists including:

Garth Henson , JavaScript Engineer and Software Architect, The Walt Disney Company, keynote on JavaScript enterprise adoption and use at Disney

Teri Chadbourne , Developer Advocate, IBM, presents on the Offline First approach to web development

Jamund Ferguson, JS Architect, PayPal, shares best practices for debugging Node.js in production

Ipsha Bhidonia, Tech Speaker, Mozilla, discusses service workers and how to start developing progressive web applications

Kazuhito Yokoi , Researcher, Hitachi, presents on different tooling around Node-RED

Along with keynotes and panels, JS Interactive will host several workshops during the conference. Workshops include:

"An Introduction to Web Components and Polymer," John Riviello , Distinguished Engineer and Chris Lorenzo , Distinguished Engineer, Comcast

Join the conference on social by following our hashtag #jsinteractive.

Registration, Accommodations and Travel to the Venue

Register here by July 20 to save up to $549 USD on registration. Hotel room rate discounts are available here. Book early to secure a spot and receive the discounted rates. Flight discounts are also available with Air Canada and Delta, more on how to secure a discount here.

JS Interactive Diversity Scholarship

JS Interactive is awarding a few scholarships based on a combination of need and impact. The scholarship includes a conference pass, coach airfare and hotel accomodation for three nights. For eligibility and how to apply click here. All submissions are due by July 6.

Additional Resources

If you are interested in sponsoring, visit the JS Interactive website or email: sponsorships@jsinteractive.org.

