JS Global's Shark Brand Captures #1 Spot in U.S. Hair Dryer Mid-Tier Segment with New HyperAIR

The Shark HyperAIR™ combines premium air power, next-generation intelligence, and sleek design for an easy and healthy hair styling experience. Backed by Shark's HyperAIR IQ Technology, the HyperAIR intelligently combines high-velocity heated air and ionized air for ultra-fast drying, no heat damage, and styles for all hair types. With four customized attachments, the IQ Stylers, the product caters to a diverse range of hair types and hair styles, part of its wide consumer appeal.

Behind the success of Shark HyperAIR™ is SharkNinja's dedication to creating products that are based on a deep understanding of consumer needs and a seamless product experience. When designing the HyperAIR, Shark paid special attention to creating product features and styling attachments designed for achieving salon-quality hairstyles at home. The four IQ Stylers: the IQ 2-in-1 Concentrator; IQ Styling Brush; IQ Curl-Defining Diffuser; and the IQ AirWave, automatically set the optimum heat and airflow to achieve a certain style.

"We're thrilled to see that Shark's first hair dryer, HyperAIR, has become such a success with U.S. consumers," said Mark Barrocas, global president of JS Global, and president of SharkNinja. "By leveraging Shark's technology we've been able to develop a sleek and innovative product that has transformed the hair drying experience. Our success is centered on a deep understanding of consumer pain points and backed by strong product innovation and design. We look forward to building greater success in beauty and continuing our expansion in new and adjacent categories."

With last quarter's success, the Shark HyperAIR™ joins a long line of blockbuster, category disrupting, projects from SharkNinja and the JS Global group, including SharkNinja's entry into robotic vacuum cleaners in 2017, Foodi, a pressure cooker that crisps and airs fries in 2018, and innovative wash-free soymilk makers in the China market under SharkNinja's sister brand, Joyoung. For the last four years, Shark has been the top-ranking vacuum brand in the U.S.[2], while Ninja has been the top-ranking small kitchen appliance brand in the U.S. for the last two years[3].

As consumers prepare to return to a more normal routine after the COVID-19 pandemic, many are reevaluating tools from their daily routine and looking to upgrade and replace beauty devices. SharkNinja and JS Global see this market trend as an opportunity to delight consumers with innovative, carefully designed products. While best known for its line of robotic vacuums and electric mops, the Shark brand has already branched into air purifiers and hair dryers, and aims to apply its research and development platform to disrupt other categories.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fifth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation. To learn more about Shark beauty products, visit:

