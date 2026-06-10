J.S. Held Acquires Shechter & Everett to Expand Forensic Accounting for Family Law Disputes

Florida-Based Firm Adds Forensic Accounting Expertise and Benefits from J.S. Held's Deep Technical Specialization.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the acquisition of Shechter & Everett, LLP, a Florida-based forensic accounting and litigation consulting firm with more than 60 years of combined experience supporting counsel in family law matters and complex commercial disputes.

As a part of J.S. Held, Shechter & Everett's clients and their counsel gain access to specialized expertise designed to support the accurate determination of the value of assets across a wide range of industries including construction, agriculture, financial services, manufacturing, professional services, transportation, and logistics. Where a boutique firm may need to engage outside specialists to address an unfamiliar asset class or industry, J.S. Held's platform provides that depth within a single, coordinated team. This integrated approach allows counsel in high-net-worth marital dissolution or other complex proceedings, to retain one firm with the range to address complex financial questions across business interests, real property, intellectual property, cryptocurrency and digital assets, personal property, and alternative investments, without the cost and coordination burden of assembling multiple providers.

Building upon earlier acquisitions that added proprietary asset tracing expertise and depth of testimony experience, this combination expands J.S. Held's family law dispute expertise to serve counsel and clients in Florida.

"As family law cases continue to involve more complex asset structures, including digital assets and alternative investments, it is essential to address them with the right expertise from the outset. Through J.S. Held, we bring together specialists across disciplines as part of a single, coordinated team, providing clients with a more seamless and efficient experience," said Philip Shechter, Partner. "We also see a meaningful opportunity to enhance financial asset tracing capabilities through collaboration with colleagues across J.S. Held, including teams on the West Coast utilizing advanced technologies to analyze and trace hard-to-find assets," said Michael Everett, Partner.

"Philip and Michael have built a strong reputation serving counsel and clients in some of the most complex family law matters in Florida," said Lee Spirer, President & Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held. "Their forensic accounting expertise and deep client relationships are a natural complement to the capabilities we have assembled across the firm. We are pleased to welcome them and their team to J.S. Held."

The addition of Shechter & Everett also strengthens J.S. Held's broader capabilities in complex commercial disputes. Across the firm, more than 500 professionals deliver forensic accounting, valuation, financial, advisory, and expert witness services in matters ranging from shareholder, partnership, and intellectual property disputes to fraud investigations and financial restructurings. Clients and their counsel benefit from a team that combines courtroom-tested experience with deep financial analysis across industries, supported by advanced forensic technology and data analytics.

"The forensic accounting expertise that Philip and Michael bring strengthens our ability to serve counsel across a range of complex disputes," said Stephanie Giammarco, who leads Disputes, Valuations, and Financial Advisory services for J.S. Held. "When faced with high-stakes financial questions, clients benefit from a team that can apply the right industry knowledge and financial rigor from the start. That is what our integrated platform is designed to deliver."

Shechter & Everett is now part of the entrepreneurial team of experts at J.S. Held. Learn more about the expanded team's work in family law disputes.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held