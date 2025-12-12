J.S. Held Expert Named to Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill's Interdisciplinary Task Force

Michael (Mike) Novak, LSRP, recognized among ROI-NJ's top "Environmental Influencers" in the state, is the only Licensed Site Remediation Professional to be appointed.

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held proudly announces the appointment of environmental consulting expert Michael (Mike) Novak, LSRP, to New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill's Interdisciplinary Task Force.

The Task Force is designed to bring together voices from across New Jersey's key sectors – including labor, business, veterans, and the environment – to provide real-world, expert input as the new administration shapes its policy priorities. Novak's background makes him an ideal contributor.

Mike Novak is a leading environmental consultant with over 30 years of experience managing large-scale remediation projects (over $150 million across 6,000+ sites), and he was among the first professionals licensed under New Jersey's site remediation program. This deep expertise in environmental due diligence, brownfield redevelopment, and regulatory compliance gives Novak practical insights into how environmental initiatives can be effectively implemented on the ground.

John Peiserich, Esq, who oversees environmental, health, and safety services for J.S. Held, commenting on Novak's appointment shares, "Mike's decades of field-tested expertise in environmental remediation and regulatory compliance bring a grounded, solutions-oriented perspective that will be invaluable to the Governor-elect's interdisciplinary advisory team."

Novak's career bridges multiple disciplines: he has served as an expert witness on environmental regulatory issues and held leadership roles in business and community organizations (such as commercial real estate trade organizations and regional business associations), earning recognition for his impact. Mike was previously awarded Executive of the Year by NJBIA and is currently recognized among ROI-NJ's top "Environmental Influencers" in the state. By combining technical environmental know-how with business and community engagement experience, Novak embodies the kind of interdisciplinary perspective that Sherrill's Task Force seeks. "I plan to leverage my expertise to inform environmental and sustainability policies that are both ambitious and grounded in real-world feasibility," Mike Novak shares. "This perspective aligns well with the Task Force's goal of informing the incoming administration by providing diverse, on-the-ground expertise to 'hit the ground running' from the outset of the new administration," Novak adds.

Paul Banks, who oversees science and technology services for J.S. Held, adds, "Mike's unique ability to bridge rigorous environmental science with practical, community-focused outcomes will benefit the Task Force and ultimately the citizens of New Jersey."

J.S. Held is recognized as an ENR Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm and industry leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for Sustainability & ESG Consulting and Enterprise Risk Management Consulting. Across J.S. Held, Environmental, Health, and Safety consultants provide specialized expertise in environmental damage and remediation, environmental due diligence, energy transition, toxicology and epidemiology, industrial hygiene, product stewardship and product liability, and human health and safety.

