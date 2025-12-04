J.S. Held Strengthens Its West Coast Construction Project Support Services by Acquiring GLI Advisors

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the acquisition of GLI Advisors, a trusted partner in project and community development throughout the West Coast and Hawaii. GLI Advisors provides project & program management support, owner's representation, project & construction management, feasibility & cost review, as well as capital & physical needs assessment.

"I have admired the exceptional team at GLI Advisors for many years," said Michael Collins, Executive Vice President & Construction Advisory Project Support Services Lead for J.S. Held. "Steve, Larry, and Teddy lead a world-class team whose expertise is deeply rooted in general contracting, construction management, and real estate development."

Steve Galash, the President and Founder of GLI Advisors who has worked in the construction industry for more than 40 years and specializes in managing the design and construction for affordable housing projects, shares, "Our expertise perfectly aligns with that of our new colleagues from J.S. Held." Galash continues, "We understand both the client's needs and the contractor's approach, as well as the requirements of the project necessary to facilitate a delivery method that is cost-effective, efficient, and on time."

Vice President Larry Gregg, who applies nearly 20 years of combined architectural and construction experience to his work, elaborates on the GLI approach, which focuses on functionality and sustainability and is grounded in an understanding of the unique characteristics of the market sector, "one that considers the lifecycle of the building beyond the project completion, not just day one results." Gregg adds, "We treat every project as it was our own, being personally invested and proud of the results."

Honolulu-based Managing Director Teddy Odgers, who has overseen more than 75 projects valued at more than $93 million, shares, "While some of us live halfway across the Pacific Ocean, we are a team, and we handle each project as such. And even though our management of the project is handled by one individual on-point, there is a support structure behind them." Odgers continues, "As a part of J.S. Held, we have access to additional technical and financial talent, further enhancing our ability to serve owners, developers, housing authorities, investors, and lenders."

Mark Cohen, Senior Managing Director and Global Construction Advisory Services Practice Lead, shares, "The acquisition of GLI Advisors further strengthens our Project Support Services team within Construction Advisory." Cohen adds, "Under the leadership of Michael Collins, we are a market leader providing owner's representation, project management, scheduling, and estimating services across the United States."

J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Lee Spirer observes, "Among the many qualities that attracted us to this acquisition is the team of multi-disciplinary experts who have served in the very roles they now advise. Their real-world experience brings unmatched authority and perspective to the clients they support."

