JSA Announces its 2019 Telecom Exchange (TEX) Advisory Board

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services for the tech and telecom industries, and founder and host of the C-Level networking event series the Telecom Exchange (TEX) , announces its 2019 TEX Advisory Board as the company prepares for four TEX events this year in Dallas, New York, Toronto and Los Angeles.

TEX 2019 Advisory Board Members include:

Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO and Founder of Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), who oversees all aspects of company activities and operations, including sales, finance, marketing, public relations, events, advisory board management and product execution;

Teri Francis, Founder and CEO of Fulcrum Consulting , a longtime industry executive with over 20 years of diverse experience in telecommunications, internet, data center, and cloud networking arenas;

Ian Horowitz, Business Development, Dark Fiber Solutions & Private Dedicated Networks of Zayo Group , a highly accomplished telecom executive with extensive experience in strategic planning, management, and execution of the sales cycle for U.S and international dark fiber, managed services, and voice and data products and services;

Vikal Kapoor, CEO of Dapps Inc. , a dynamic global executive with a keen sense of the macro-forces and technologies that drive shareholder value, per his tenure in sales, strategy and operations working at Bloomberg LP, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan;

Elsa Pine, VP of Sales & Business Development of EdgeConneX , where she provides her clients with purpose-built, edge-of-network facilities that enable the fastest delivery of bandwidth intensive, latency sensitive content and applications to the end user; and

Mona Weisberg, Director of Colliers International in NYC, who is actively working on several data center and mission critical technology projects, including business development for Digital Crossroads at Lake Michigan in Hammond, Indiana.

The TEX Advisory Board provides consultative services to enhance events attendees' experience including, but not limited to: timely speaking topics and inspiring speakers for the CEO Roundtables; innovative new partnerships; and creative ways to give back to the telecom and tech communities.

For 2019, JSA's flagship TEX will remain in the New York metro area for its ninth consecutive year, at the W Hoboken on May 14-15; and TEX will return to Los Angeles at the Kimpton Palomar Hotel in Beverly Hills on November 12-13 for its third year. Following the success of the "TEX 2.0" event format launched in 2018, JSA is expanding into two new markets for 2019, debuting TEX Dallas , a one day "Pop-Up" event,on March 13, as well as TEX Toronto , taking place on September 24-25, and serving as the first TEX to debut in Canada, further amplifying JSA's dedication to serving the Canadian tech and telecom marketplace.

To secure your company's C-level participation with a TEX 2019 Annual sponsorship , visit www.TheTelecomExchange.com . Speaking opportunities for C-level attendees are also available pending Board approval. For more information,including Roundtable topics, please email info@thetelecomexchange.com.

