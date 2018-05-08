JSA Announces Roster of Top Industry Thought Leaders for its CEO Roundtables at Telecom Exchange (TEX) NYC 2018

CEO Roundtable 1, "If It Can Be Hacked...Network Security & The New Reality," will not just list the issues of cyber hacking and content theft, but will strive to enumerate ways in which we as an industry can collectively help increase our security in the next twelve months, as we prep for the new reality of a connected world. Seasoned participants include: moderator Robert Powell, Editor & Creator of Telecom Ramblings; Leo Taddeo, Chief Information Security Officer for Cyxtera Technologies; Jerzy Szlosarek, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer for Epsilon; Chris MacFarland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Masergy; and Scott Gilbert, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer for FirstLight.

CEO Roundtable 2, "The Investment in Network Infrastructure: Who's Responsible & Where's the Profit?," will explore options, opportunities and what's next, including the top ways to efficiently partner together to provide high capacity, reliability and availability to every corner of the globe. Distinguished panelists include: moderator Brian Barnell, Managing Director of Q Advisors; Najam Ahmad, Vice President of Network Engineering for Facebook; Chris Downie, Chief Executive Officer for Flexential; Erick Contag, Executive Chairman for GlobeNet; Ben Hedges, Chief Executive Officer for LINX America; Frank Rey, Director Global Network Strategy for Microsoft; and Brynn Fowler, Director, Network Planning, Strategy and Enablement for Oracle.

CEO Roundtable 3, "Next Generation Wireless: 5G, DAS, Small Cells & the Necessary Infrastructure," will dig deeper into the wireless and wired ecosystem to uncover the future of mobile connectivity, outlining the obstacles and discussing solutions for a better, next generation of wireless. Joining the discussion will be: our moderator Fedor Smith, President and Managing Partner for ATLANTIC-ACM; and our panelists Cris Kimbrough, Senior Vice President, Building Technology Services for CBRE; Cliff Kane, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Cleareon Fiber Networks; Gil Santaliz, Founder and Managing Member of New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX); and Ray LaChance, President & Chief Executive Officer for ZenFi Networks.

The final roundtable, CEO Roundtable 4, "Humans Vs. Machines: AI, Skynet & Network Safeguards," will explore the growth of AI and suggest our industry's next steps, including the top 3-5 ways to safeguard our networks and infrastructure collectively. The roundtable will include: our moderator Evan Kirstel, Social Media Business Strategist - Advisor, UCStrategies.com; and welcomes Todd Coleman, President and CEO for eStruxture Data Centers; Melvin Greer, Chief Data Scientist, Public Sector Americas for Intel Corporation; David Meredith, Chief Operating Officer for Rackspace and Jaisimha Muthegere, Chief Technology Officer for Visto.

In the event's eighth year, TEX is now more selective than ever to ensure the highest level of collaboration, direction and agenda-setting. C-levels will gather to determine the necessary next steps to ensure that networks are smarter and safer, and to make collaborations and partnerships easier.

About JSA

Celebrating more than 13 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available – with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom – as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX) and its online C-level social platform, the CEO Exchange.

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (3D-like interactive video), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter to 28K+ subscribers) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog with 130K+ readers).

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net.

