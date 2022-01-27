JSA Announces Top Digital Infrastructure Thought Leaders Contributing as Authors to Book on Reducing Carbon Emissions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, announces the digital infrastructure thought leaders contributing as authors to its book entitled 'GREENER DATA: Insights on Reducing Carbon Emissions from Leaders in Digital Transformation' , which will make its Amazon debut on Earth Day - April 22, 2022.

The much-anticipated book will feature over 20 chapters authored by industry thought leaders that include (in alphabetical order by company name):

Bob Painter , President, Ascent

, President, Ascent Edgar Salas , CEO, AZLOGICA

, CEO, AZLOGICA Braham Singh , CEO, BDx Data Centers

, CEO, BDx Data Centers Luis Fiallo , Vice President, China Telecom Americas

, Vice President, China Telecom Americas Raul Martynek , CEO, DataBank

, CEO, DataBank Phillip Marangella , CMO, EdgeConneX

, CMO, EdgeConneX Kim Gunnelius, Chief Commercial Officer & Co-Founder, Ficolo

Jennifer Von Bismarck , CEO, Galway Sustainable Capital, Inc.

, CEO, Galway Sustainable Capital, Inc. Vicki Worden , President & CEO, Green Building Initiative

, President & CEO, Green Building Initiative Garry Connolly , Founder, Host In Ireland

, Founder, Host In Michael Roark , CEO, iM Data Centers

, CEO, iM Data Centers Mary Allen , Chief Content Officer, InsightaaS

, Chief Content Officer, InsightaaS Bruce Lehrman , CEO, Involta

, CEO, Involta Sean Farney , Director of Data Center Marketing, KOHLER

, Director of Data Center Marketing, KOHLER Brad Meissner , Product Manager, Global Large Diesel Generators, KOHLER

, Product Manager, Global Large Diesel Generators, KOHLER Patrick Giangrosso , Principal, Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI)

, Principal, Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) Lee Kestler , Executive Director, Nextera Energy Resources, DCRBN Ventures

, Executive Director, Nextera Energy Resources, DCRBN Ventures Chris Zajic , Senior Director, Nextera Energy Resources

, Senior Director, Nextera Energy Resources Wes Swenson , CEO, Founder, Novva Data Centers

, CEO, Founder, Novva Data Centers Francois Sterin , Chief Industrial Officer, OVHcloud

, Chief Industrial Officer, OVHcloud Lee Kirby , Chairman & Co-Founder, Salute Mission Critical

, Chairman & Co-Founder, Salute Mission Critical Avner Papouchado , CEO, Serverfarm

, CEO, Serverfarm Erick Contag , President, SubOptic Foundation

, President, SubOptic Foundation Dr. Nicole Starosielski , Lead Researcher, SubOptic Foundation and Associate Professor, New York University

, Lead Researcher, SubOptic Foundation and Associate Professor, Bill Kleyman , EVP of Digital Solutions, Switch

, EVP of Digital Solutions, Switch Dean Nelson , CEO, Virtual Power Systems

Powering digital transformation and supporting the rapid growth into IoT and AI-driven platforms, services and innovations, the digital infrastructure community has a unique lens into the latest green initiatives that are under review and in deployment, across multiple countries, languages and leadership teams. GREENER DATA is a series of contributions from independent thought leaders from around the world, sharing latest developments and technologies that are actively working towards a greener tomorrow, particularly focused on drastically reducing carbon emissions.

"We are grateful for the support of this incredible group of innovators across the digital infrastructure ecosystem," states JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "This collective mindshare will bring us one step closer to creating a more sustainable earth for future generations to come."

The book will make its Amazon debut on Earth Day - April 22, 2022. Leading up to the book launch, JSA will host a virtual roundtable featuring several of the contributing authors on April 7 entitled "Learning from the Best: Innovative New Ways to Reduce Carbon Footprints This Year and Beyond". The virtual roundtable is free to attend and is ideal for professionals across all industries who are interested in reducing their carbon footprints through their digital infrastructure. Visit here to register to attend the April 7 virtual roundtable.

To learn more about GREENER DATA contributing authors, visit jsa.net/greenerdata . For updates on the book, follow us on JSA's LinkedIn page .

