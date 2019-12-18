JSA Celebrates 15 Year Milestone with New Products and Resources

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, announces the company will celebrate its 15-year anniversary this New Year.

To further drive value to its community of clients and partners who have supported the company throughout the years, JSA is rolling out the following services in 2020:

- Account Based Marketing (ABM)

- AI-driven SEO and PPC

- Messaging Strategy Workshops

- Real-time Competitive Analysis

- Event Meeting Outreach and Management

- JSA Podcasts and Virtual Press Conferences

- M&A Communications Plans

"As we celebrate our exciting 15-year milestone, it's a great time to take stock and appreciate all the amazing people and leadership that have helped us grow over the years," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO and Founder of JSA. "Thank you to our clients, partners and the phenomenal JSA team I call family, who allowed us to remain committed to our mission every step of the way. We've been proud to drive brand equity and qualified lead generation to our clients with proactive, consistent and highly-targeted messaging. We believe in the 'one-two punch' - both outbound and inbound marketing strategies - tied to clear KPIs and quarterly impact report analysis, to ensure our clients are tracking and measuring for success."

"JSA has taken our brand, our message and our mindshare in the market to a whole new level and the results have been fantastic," adds Phillip Marangella, CMO for EdgeConneX . "I'm proud to work with the JSA team as they are an extension of my marketing department and have been able to secure valuable partnerships and prospects from their efforts and relationships. I appreciate everything they've done for us and look forward to all that we will accomplish together in the years ahead."

"JSA offers our industry the best telecom writers and promoters, and they apply a 'team-approach' to ensure success," continues Mike Jonas, President, Global Customer Operations for LightRiver .

"This integrated 360-degree marketing approach, highly targeted to the needs of our industry clients and their clients, is unique to JSA," continues Ms. Scotto Cutaia, "and why we are proud to announce we've been voted 'Top Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years consecutively."

Jaymie Scotto Cutaia has also been voted Most Influential Woman in TMT Marketing in the US for both 2018 and 2019 by AI International.

Kicking off the New Year, JSA will be launching its new website on JSA.net , complete with an enhanced online portfolio, additional customer testimonials, and its industry resources such as its industry blog, which receives over 160K views, JSA TV channel with over 100K views, and its telecom events calendar. Also new for 2020, JSA will offer a free lunch delivered to the first 25 registrants to its monthly Virtual Roundtables. The calendar of 2020 topics and speakers will be unveiled in the new year.

About JSA

Celebrating 15 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available – with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom – as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX).

