JSA Consultation Services Expands with 'Intelligent Brand Positioning' Offering for Tech and Telecom Companies

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning for the tech and telecom industries, and founder and host of the C-Level networking event series Telecom Exchange (TEX) , announces it has enhanced its Consulting Services portfolio with its new Intelligent Brand Positioning services, designed to help companies maximize competitive distinctiveness by analyzing brand messages, marketplace relevancy, competitive keywords and defining overall brand value and moving-forward strategy. As part of JSA's upcoming TEX NYC event, taking place May 14-15 at The W Hoboken, JSA is offering the first three registered companies who respond a 50% discount.

JSA's Intelligent Brand Positioning services are for tech, telecom and data center companies that are either contemplating a rebrand or simply want to ensure their brand's core messaging is in line with current marketplace trends, internal talents and value propositions. As part of this new offering, JSA conducts an onsite, half-day workshop with the key decision makers, surveying, brainstorming and capturing core values and competitive differentiators. Within 4 weeks of the workshop, JSA delivers a newly-crafted and approved mission statement, company values, vertical-specific offerings and a customized go-to-market action plan.

"JSA relies on the best available, third-party technologies to offer real marketplace brand analysis, including competitive benchmarking for keywords, messages and product promotions," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO and Founder of JSA. "With this marketplace intelligence, JSA and the client management team will brainstorm on the company's core differentiators, and then will craft and present the relevant messaging and strategic marketing plan."

Cutaia continues, "It is our ongoing mission to provide increased value to our clients by offering the expertise, tools and guidance necessary to create an effective brand positioning strategy. Additionally, we are honored to offer this new initiative at a highly-competitive discount to the first three interested, registered companies at next month's TEX NYC."

Telecom Exchange (TEX) is a C-level networking community that provides unparalleled collaboration, education, and one-on-one engagement with the industry's top decision makers. Representing the network infrastructure ecosystem, TEX ensures voices from up and down the tech, telecom and data center stack are heard and considered. TEX also provides opportunities for attendees to network, collaborate and close business.

JSA's flagship TEX NYC event is being held in the New York metro area for its ninth consecutive year, at the W Hoboken on May 14-15. Participating companies at TEX NYC interested in learning more about JSA's Intelligent Brand Positioning services, including a potential 50% discount for the first three companies who qualify, can click here .

For more information on sponsoring or attending TEX NYC, visit www.thetelecomexchange.com/nyc .

To learn more about JSA's Brand Positioning service and our other suite of consulting solutions, visit https://www.jsa.net/consultation or email pr@jsa.net.

About JSA

Celebrating more than 14 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available – with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom – as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX).

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (3D-like interactive video), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter to 26K+ subscribers) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog with 156K+ readers).

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)