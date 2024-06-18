JSA is Honored as One of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for the Third Consecutive Year

Inc. Magazine Recognizes JSA's Commitment to Core Values, Innovation and Employee Well-Being, Resulting in an Exceptional Workplace Culture

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of brand strategy, public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for global data centers, real estate companies and network operators, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for a third consecutive year. Inclusion on this list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility. After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year , including JSA.

For nearly twenty years, JSA has established itself as the gold standard for public relations and marketing in the digital infrastructure industry, attributing its success to a highly-skilled team, shared core values, innovative tools, and strong media and industry relationships. This recognition by Inc. Magazine for the third year in a row highlights JSA's continual commitment to create a thriving, supportive work environment that values and nurtures its employees personal and professional development.

"We believe success comes when we give our JSA family the time, supportive team, training, technology and community to be their best professional selves," states Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "This includes providing, whenever possible, the ability for them to care for their families and their own mental and physical health. We hire amazing, well-rounded individuals who, when nurtured in this supportive environment, truly become the next generation of leaders for our company, our industry and our planet."

"Additionally, JSA has been virtual since inception, which has allowed us to build our team in a deliberate, meaningful manner—hiring the best possible candidates regardless of where they are located, and providing the right systems, processes and support for them to succeed," continues Barb Mitchell , Executive VP and Managing Director. "We also have a 3-month defined team onboarding program, as well as ongoing training opportunities, to ensure continued professional growth and success. At the heart of JSA is the passion for each of our team members, our clients, our industry and our planet to excel, and you can see this in our core values , daily practices and commitment to Greener Data ."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

"Each of us here at JSA are not only providing our best work each day, but we are delivering on metrics, our clients' KPIs and our own professional growth KPIs, to ensure development, success and happiness throughout our relationships," continues Lisa Garrison , CFO of JSA. "We are proud to be part of Inc's prestigious list of Best Workplaces and we are proud to be part of a workplace here at JSA, where each day we are able and supported to create, nurture and grow together."

About JSA

Celebrating over 19 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Brand Strategy, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to data centers, network operators, technical innovators, sustainability companies and global commerce & real estate organizations. An Inc. 5000 company in 2021, 2022 & 2023, JSA has also been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 list for 2022, 2023 & 2024, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 & 2023 by the Bulldog PR Awards and Inc's Best Workplaces in 2022, 2023 and now 2024. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, our shared core values, our innovative tools, and our established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

