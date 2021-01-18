JSA Partners with Industry Thought Leader João Marques Lima to Expand its Quality Content and Reach into the European Market

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom and data center companies, expands its brand, coverage and reach into the UK and EU marketplace by partnering with esteemed industry thought leader João Marques Lima as a writer, editor and host. Lima will serve as a media consultant, contributing to JSA's Telecom News Now (TNN) blog and industry newsletters with insight on the trends and latest happenings in the European market. He'll also serve as host on select JSA TV segments, podcast releases and Virtual Roundtable sessions, featuring top European telecom and data center executives.

"We're proud to welcome one of the top influencers in our community to the JSA family," states JSA founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "Named one of the top 30 under 30 in media by the Professional Publishers Association and the former Editor in Chief of Data Economy, João is a savvy industry insider who brings a journalistic perspective to our JSA content channels. As we continue to grow JSA's industry-focused public relations and marketing expertise in the European market, we will rely on João's talent and leadership to create a new level of insight and content for our industry, further strengthening our multiple ways to get our clients and industry news heard."

Lima's background lies in journalism, with experience gained at publications like the Daily Mail and The Guardian. Dubbing himself a mediatrepreneur, he is a highly-recognized figure in the tech, telecom and data center space. In the past five years, Lima has been named a Top 100 IoT Influencer, a Top 100 M2M Influencer and an IoT Thought Leader to Watch, among other recognitions.

Lima served previously as editor-in-chief for Data Economy - part of BroadGroup, the leading media and event company with preeminent brands covering data center, cloud and IT Infrastructure. Under Lima's watch, Data Economy grew into the world's only 24/7 IT infrastructure news and opinion resource. In addition, he served as editor-in-chief for Capacity Media, a hugely influential voice in the telecom carrier and service provider marketplace. This resume affords Lima rich experience in events, directories, podcasts, print media, market reports and video production.

"I'm honored to be part of the JSA team," continues Lima. "Never has there been more of a need for independent news reporting in our industry. By leveraging the already established digital channels of JSA, I am excited to provide a spotlight to our European data center and telecom community, as the industry continues to innovate and provide the necessary backbone to other businesses and homes, during these trying times. There are many exceptional, even heroic, stories that we hope to share on the JSA channels, across both sides of the pond, that allow us all as an industry to grow and thrive together."



To view, hear and read Lima's upcoming interviews, podcasts and articles, subscribe to the JSA Weekly News Roundup up here . You may also reach out directly to Lima at [email protected] .

About JSA



Celebrating over 16 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

[email protected]

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

Related Links

http://www.jsa.net

