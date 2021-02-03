JSA Virtual Roundtables Expand to Include a First-in-the-Industry Virtual Networking Experience

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom and data center companies, announces its popular virtual roundtable and lunch event series has expanded to include a first-in-the-industry virtual networking experience. Industry professionals are invited to join the monthly JSA Virtual Roundtables to hear top telecom and data center executives share their insight on the latest trends in network infrastructure, now with a unique opportunity to talk via video directly with other event attendees before and after the panel. As an added bonus, the first 100 industry professionals to register for each virtual roundtable receive a fresh lunch delivered to their door prior to the beginning of the event, compliments of JSA.

Over the years, JSA roundtables have evolved from in-person events to a virtual format that attracts hundreds of attendees each month. The launch of the new virtual networking experience will further enrich the roundtable events by simulating an in-person conference feel with digital tables. Before and after the main discussion portion of the event, attendees, moderators and speakers will mingle, meet and chat – all in a virtual networking lounge setting. In addition to networking, event attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with each other and the featured panelists in real-time during the roundtable discussion with an enhanced live chat feature and reaction buttons, as well as an option to join panelists by video to ask questions.

"We're raising the bar on what virtual events can be and do," explains Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and founder of JSA. "We heard from many of our industry colleagues that they were growing tired of conventional webinar formats, and were missing the feel of face-to-face conferences and shows. In response, we created a virtual environment where attendees will feel encouraged to participate on a whole new level. In the midst of quarantine and remote work protocols, we saw the need to tailor our technology to respond to the needs of our community, so that's exactly what we've done."

For Scotto Cutaia, the enhancements to the JSA Virtual Roundtables are a continuation of JSA's tradition of hosting innovative and interactive events for the telecom and data center industry. "One of the hallmarks of our live events - such as the ones we hosted for years at Telecom Exchange - has been an emphasis on attendee networking. We organize all our in-person events with a focus on facilitating meetings and conversations between industry professionals, and now our virtual events are carrying on that practice."

Today's announcement comes a year after the launch of JSA's groundbreaking Virtual Meet & Eats offering, where the first 100 industry professionals registered for the roundtable receive a meal delivered to his or her door before the event, compliments of JSA. Virtual Meet & Eats will continue through the 2021 schedule of enhanced roundtable events.

The new networking experience will officially launch during JSA's upcoming February 18 virtual roundtable event, featuring a discussion on "The 'New Normal': Effectively Facilitating Online Learning at Every Age." Guest panelists will include Lev Gonick, CIO of Arizona State University; Andrew Ko, founder and CEO of Kovexa; Marci Powell, Chair Emerita and Past President of the US Distance Learning Association; and Chris Bunio, Senior Director of Higher Education for Microsoft.

About JSA



Celebrating over 16 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

