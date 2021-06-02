JSA Wins Gold in the 2021 Bulldog PR Awards; Recognized as 'Top Industry-Focused PR Firm'

JSA took home 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' for its work in the telecom and data center sectors. Tweet this

"To win gold in this category is a perfect representation of our motto for 2021: the industry gold standard," explains founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia. "At JSA we are proud to accept this recognition because it speaks to the brilliant work our incredibly dedicated and talented team performs everyday at JSA. Part of the credit for this award should also go to our wonderful group of clients for their ongoing support and collaboration. With such solid partnerships, this award is only the beginning of exciting things to come here at JSA."

For JSA, the 2021 Bulldog PR Award comes hot on the heels of winning Marketing Campaign of the Year and being named one of the 50 Most Valuable Brands . For more, visit jsa.net .

About JSA

Celebrating over 16 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

