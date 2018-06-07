JSA's Telecom Exchange (TEX) Kicks Off June 19 with Its Annual Opening Reception and ATLANTIC-ACM's Connectivity Service Provider Awards

Thanks to its sponsors, known as the 'TransAtlantic Bridge', tech and telecom decision makers will come together on June 19 for casual networking, food, drinks and spectacular New York City views. The TransAtlantic Bridge is a group of independent companies who collectively offer subsea capacity, dark fiber routing, and strategic, neutral interconnection points to service providers, cloud and large enterprise clients. Together 1025Connect, Aqua Comms, Crosslake Fibre, Optical Communications Group & ZenFi Networks offer secure and diverse transatlantic connectivity.

Additionally, ATLANTIC-ACM, a leading strategic advisory and market diligence firm to the telecom and technology industries, will present its 2018 North American Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards based on feedback from over a thousand business telecom buyers. The awards are presented to industry leaders in key operational and product categories based on approximately 3,500 customer evaluations of business telecom service providers, which were collected for the 2018 edition of ATLANTIC-ACM's North American Business Connectivity Report Card.

"So much of our event is new this year-- what we affectionately call 'TEX 2.0'," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "There's a new location, a new emphasis on tech and telecom executive collaboration and networking, and a new level of community support. Thanks to our 'TransAtlantic Bridge' sponsors, we are able to gather together, toast the winners of Atlantic ACM's Excellence Awards, and kick off a very special, action-oriented, agenda-setting event comprised of the industry's top decision makers. Thanks to all who helped make this happen."

June 20's TEX NYC event is VIP-only and registration confirmation is based on Board approval. To apply for registration, click here. 20 seats are still available. For those attending the Opening Reception on June 19 only, click to register here while space remains.

Telecom Exchange is bi-coastal this year: TEX NYC will be held on June 19-20 and TEX LA will be held November 6-7. For information on sponsorship and speaking opportunities available for LA, email info@thetelecomexchange.com or visit www.thetelecomexchange.com.

