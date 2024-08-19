JSAUX will attend Gamescom with its latest innovations for handheld gaming devices and other surprises

The booth will be located at Hall 10.1 A-063

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech manufacturer JSAUX announces that, for the very first time, it will attend the Gamescom fair, held in Cologne during August 21-25. Gamers and journalists will be able to check and have hands-on opportunities with the brand's latest innovations related to handheld gaming for consoles such as the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally (and the new ROG Ally X) or the Legion Go. JSAUX's booth will be located at Hall 10.1 A-063 and the company will also unveil some new products during the German event.

JSAUX will show to European players some of its latest innovations related to handheld gaming consoles. The company will showcase its newest docking stations, such as the multifunctional docking station , the 12-in-1 RGB dock , or some of its transparent plates for the Steam Deck, or the ROG Ally. JSAUX will also feature its recently released portable-monitor, the iF and Red Dot Design Award 16" FlipGo , aimed at digital nomads, remote workers and creatives featuring portability (it weighs 1.59kg), convenience (only needs one USB-C cable to power up) and efficiency.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

