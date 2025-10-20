‌JSBC Unveils "Chinese Wisdom" Book Series for Global Audiences

‌NANJING, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation (JSBC), a leading media powerhouse in China, has partnered with Phoenix Science Press and Jiangsu Phoenix Vocational Education Press to launch two groundbreaking books under the "Chinese Wisdom" series: The Grand Canal: China and Its Wondrous Waterway and Chinese Practice with Chinese Wisdom Chinese as a Foreign Language Teaching Materials. These publications expand JSBC's award-winning "Chinese Wisdom" IP, offering international readers immersive access to China's cultural heritage and philosophical depth.

The Grand Canal: China and Its Wondrous Waterway, inspired by JSBC's co-produced documentary with National Geographic, invites readers to explore the 2,500-year-old waterway through the lens of American historian Andrew Field. The book vividly bridges past and present, showcasing how the canal embodies China's ecological philosophy and sustainable development wisdom — a testament to civilization's enduring dialogue with nature.

Meanwhile, Chinese Practice with Chinese Wisdom Chinese as a Foreign Language Teaching Materials serves as a dynamic Mandarin textbook for Chinese language learners from around the world. Structured around ten ancient proverbs like "Promoting Harmony between Humanity and Nature" and "Discarding the Outdated in Favor of the New", it combines textual study with real-world case studies. The innovative "Read Ten Thousand Books" and "Walk Ten Thousand Miles" modules empower global students to grasp Confucian and Daoist principles while learning modern Chinese experience through language and cultural practice.

Transcending mere storytelling, the book series is meant to serve as a gateway to understanding China's contributions to global thought. Upcoming titles include When Socrates Met Confucius and Architectural China Season 1, further enriching the collection.

Available worldwide, the books cater to history enthusiasts, language learners, and anyone intrigued by China's cultural legacy. Follow @jiangsuandyou X account to find out more.

