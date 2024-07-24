Jscrambler Launches QSA Alliance Program to Share Insights and Expertise that Help Organizations Achieve Zero Friction Compliance with PCI DSS v4 Requirements

New Program Empowers PCI QSA Professionals with the Latest PCI DSS Updates and Solutions

PORTO, Portugal, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscrambler, the pioneering platform for client-side protection, today announced its QSA Alliance Program in support of its Zero Friction Compliance vision. The new program provides training, marketing, product and expert resources to PCI Qualified Security Assessors (QSA), delivering members key insights and tools that can be used to help customers expedite compliance with PCI DSS v4 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1.

As a Principal Participating Organization in the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), Jscrambler has a seat at the table to understand and provide technical expertise to help the development of the PCI DSS standard. Jscrambler co-founder and CTO Pedro Fortuna also serves as a member of the PCI SSC Board of Advisors. This insight has been applied directly to the company's client-side protection and PCI DSS solutions to help online merchants, and payment service providers secure their payment pages against skimming attacks through the discovery, authorization, control, and monitoring of payment page scripts.

Through its new QSA Alliance Program, Jscrambler is leveraging this expertise and unique capability set to provide training, PCI tools, technical support, and educational resources that enable QSAs and merchants to achieve compliance faster and more efficiently without compromising the security of cardholder data.

"Merchants and PSPs alike are keen to find information on how to address the new payment page requirements added to PCI DSS v4," said Martin Petrov, CTO PCI at Integrity360. "Joining Jscrambler's QSA Alliance Program enhances our existing capabilities further through access to knowledge sharing, enhanced compliance solutions, and improved client outcomes. Integrity360 was able to offer a bespoke high-value session to our clients, leveraging payment security and compliance experts with deep knowledge of the requirements and its applicability. Each client walked away with a better understanding of the new PCI requirements, preventative steps to address web skimming attacks, and a practical approach to prepare and meet the April 2025 compliance deadline."

"PCI DSS Compliance needs to be easy, scalable, and verifiable to ensure cardholder data remains secure. But that's not all. Businesses need to act now as the April 1, 2025, compliance deadline for the new requirements in version 4 of PCI DSS is closing in fast," said Carlos Rocha Gonçalves, Jscrambler Vice President of Partnerships & Growth. "Jscrambler's QSA Alliance Program allows us to share our experience in implementing these new requirements, offer PCI DSS solutions purpose-built for QSAs, and offer enablement sessions with our QSA partners to better serve our merchants to accelerate meeting compliance of the upcoming PCI DSS requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1."

The Jscrambler QSA Alliance Program offers access to expert QSA training sessions, exclusive QSA Summits, a monthly newsletter with industry and product-relevant news and updates, and a designated QSA program manager. Program features include:

PCI DSS Training and Enablement Recurring QSA training on PCI DSS v4 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, digital skimming threats and patterns, and Jscrambler PCI DSS solution product updates. All wrapped in a monthly QSA newsletter.





Marketing Webinars, Summits & Events Strategic planning and coordination of co-events designed to educate merchants and PSPs on PCI DSS v4 requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 and solutions, in addition to blogs, webinars, and regional events.





Free QSA Payment Page Inventory Tool Easy-to-use automated tool that enables QSAs to inventory merchant payment pages for vendors, scripts and iframes to enable PCI DSS preparation as well as verification of compliance.





Expert Resources & Insights Direct collaboration and access with Jscrambler security and PCI DSS experts to gain instant access to PCI DSS updates, interpretations, and approaches to compliance



The Jscrambler QSA Alliance Program is available with no contractual agreement required. To sign up and start receiving the newsletter, visit jscrambler.com/qsa-alliance-program. To learn more about Zero Friction PCI DSS Compliance, register for Jscrambler's August 1 webinar here.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. Jscrambler is the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform. Jscrambler's integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, data leaks, misconfigurations, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to securely innovate online with JavaScript. Jscrambler's Code Integrity product safeguards first-party JavaScript through state-of-the-art obfuscation and exclusive runtime protection. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity product mitigates threats and risks posed by third-party tags, all while ensuring compliance with the new version 4 of PCI DSS. With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy, all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Jscrambler serves a diverse range of customers, including top Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on safely engaging with their customers online.

For more information, visit www.jscrambler.com, or follow Jscrambler on LinkedIn or X.

