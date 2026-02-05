Jscrambler Recognized in "The Rise of Web Application Protection Platforms" Research Report by Independent Research Firm

Despite Growing Adoption of WAAP Platforms, Specialized Client-Side Protection Solutions Remain Essential for Critical Security and Compliance Needs, Such as PCI DSS v4

PORTO, Portugal, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jscrambler , the pioneering platform for client-side protection and compliance, today announced its inclusion in the Forrester report, "The Rise of Web Application Protection Platforms." Jscrambler is included as a specialized client-side protection solution provider, along with the unique benefits it offers over Web Application Protection Platforms (WAAP).

The Forrester report states that "As web application protection platforms come together, the decision to go with platform versus best of breed is not automatic."

In fact, according to Forrester's Security Survey, 2025, which asked security decision-makers who influence or make application security decisions about their application security programs, 43% said that they use best-of-breed tools.

For example, in "The Rise of Web Application Protection Platforms" report, several security pros stated, 'While a platform was theoretically ideal, the individual components still must meet a quality baseline."

"When businesses select consolidated platforms, many assume they are fully covered against all potential web risks. But as organizations face increasingly specialized and high-stakes security challenges, this assumption can leave them exposed," said Rui Ribeiro, CEO and co-founder of Jscrambler. "That's because while delivering convenience, consolidated application security tools lack the critical depth businesses require. Specialized offerings such as Jscrambler move beyond simple PCI DSS compliance, delivering client-side enforcement that ensures businesses have complete control over the flow of today's most valuable currency —data."

The "The Rise of Web Application Protection Platforms" report includes examples in which specialized client-side protection solutions are preferred. Examples include:

A security leader at a hospitality organization states, "we have vendors that were happy to talk to us about solutions that could make compliance easier. But my primary driver was something that directly met the PCI requirements."

"An enterprise architect at a global telecommunications provider pointed out that PCI was a very specific need, and that they needed a solution to address it deeply, rather than a more general-purpose capability."

To access a complimentary copy of the Forrester report, "The Rise of Web Application Protection Platforms," click here .

For additional insights, attend the upcoming Jscrambler webinar on selecting specialists or platforms for client-side protection. The panel will feature Jscrambler customers along with Sandy Carielli, Vice President, Principal Analyst at Forrester, on March 5th at 11 am ET | 4 pm UK.

To register for the webinar, click here .

To learn more about Jscrambler's Client-Side Protection and Compliance platform and its Fast-Track PCI DSS Compliance offering, visit https://jscrambler.com/pci-dss-v4-compliance .

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in Client-Side Protection and Compliance. Jscrambler is the first to merge advanced polymorphic JavaScript obfuscation with fine-grained third-party tag protection in a unified Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform.

Jscrambler's integrated solution ensures a robust defense against current and emerging client-side cyber threats, data leaks, misconfigurations, and IP theft, empowering software development and digital teams to innovate securely online with JavaScript.

Jscrambler's Code Integrity product safeguards first-party JavaScript through state-of-the-art obfuscation and exclusive runtime protection. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity product mitigates threats and risks posed by third-party tags, all while ensuring compliance with PCI DSS v4. Jscrambler's Iframe Integrity empowers PSPs to deliver seamless protection, PCI DSS compliance, and SAQ A eligibility to merchants.

With Jscrambler, businesses adopt a unified, future-proof client-side security policy, all while achieving compliance with emerging security standards. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, online retailers, airlines, media outlets, and financial services firms whose success depends on secure online engagement.

