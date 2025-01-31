jscreen Announces the Sixth Annual Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week (JGSAW) February 2nd - 8th

Empowering Jewish Families Through Knowledge and Genetic Testing

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- jscreen, a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases, announces the sixth annual Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week (JGSAW), taking place February 2nd-8th. The week aims to raise awareness about the importance of Jewish genetic testing , a critical tool in preventing hereditary diseases that disproportionately affect individuals of Jewish descent.

For Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen, his involvement with the organization is not just professional—it is deeply personal. In 2021, he and his wife Myra experienced the devastating loss of their daughter, Havi, to Tay-Sachs disease, a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects infants and young children. Tay-Sachs is significantly more common among Ashkenazi Jews, where the carrier frequency is 1 in 30 compared to 1 in 300 in the general population. This tragedy inspired Dr. Goldstein to become a passionate advocate for genetic screening and education.

"Losing Havi to Tay-Sachs shattered our world; no family should ever have to endure this kind of loss," said Dr. Goldstein. "Our mission at jscreen is to ensure that families are equipped with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions about their genetic health, so they can avoid similar tragedies."

jscreen provides access to affordable, at-home genetic testing kits, offering individuals and couples access to critical health information without barriers. The organization offers two key tests:

Reproductive Carrier Screen – Evaluates hundreds of genetic conditions, including Tay-Sachs, that are common in Jewish and other communities, enabling families to plan for healthy pregnancies.





– Evaluates hundreds of genetic conditions, including Tay-Sachs, that are common in Jewish and other communities, enabling families to plan for healthy pregnancies. Hereditary Cancer Test – Identifies genetic mutations linked to cancers such as breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer, allowing for prevention or early diagnosis and treatment.

"Knowledge is power," Dr. Goldstein emphasized. "Genetic testing is a vital step toward preventing devastating diseases and ensuring healthier generations. By raising awareness through initiatives like JGSAW, we hope to empower communities to take proactive steps for their future."

This JGSAW, jscreen encourages families to learn more about their genetic risks and take action. Visit jscreen.org to learn more about Jewish genetic testing or to order a testing kit today.

About jscreen

jscreen is a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases. The jscreen initiative provides convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology, patient education, and genetic counseling services. jscreen believes the combination of education, access to premier genetic screening technologies, and personalized, confidential support are the keys to preventing devastating diseases. Please visit jscreen.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973-650-1218

[email protected]

SOURCE jscreen.org