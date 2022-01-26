JScreen Promotes 3rd Annual Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week (JGSAW) February 1 - 7, 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JScreen, a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases, announced plans to participate in the third annual Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week (JGSAW) February 1 – 7, 2022. Initiated two years ago with organizational partners across the nation, JGSAW serves to educate the Jewish community about the importance of screening for genetic diseases and raise awareness about testing resources through a week of powerful events and timely information. Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week will be officially recognized in the morning orders by the Georgia State Legislature according to the Proclamation Declaring Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week passed two years ago.

Mike Wilensky, State Rep. of Georgia HD79 who introduced the resolution declaring Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week

JScreen makes genetic testing simple, accessible, and affordable by offering easy-to-use at-home saliva kits. JScreen's reproductive test gives prospective parents a deep understanding of their genetic makeup and the risk of having a child with a genetic disease. If a couple's risk is elevated, genetic counselors privately address their results by phone or video teleconference and provide them with options to help them plan for the health of their future children. JScreen's cancer genetic test alerts a person to their risk for hereditary cancer. If results are positive, it allows them to take action for the prevention or early detection of many common cancers. By providing convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology, patient education, and genetic counseling services, JScreen strives to prevent devastating genetic diseases and ensure a bright and healthy future for all.

"Our #1 goal is to ensure a healthy future by preventing genetic diseases through screening and education," says Karen Arnovitz Grinzaid, Executive Director of JScreen. "For the third consecutive year, we're proud to promote Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week. We're asking for your help in making that healthy future a reality by raising awareness and showing your support for the life-saving power of genetic testing. This week will showcase valuable resources and events to get more people tested and save more lives."'

"It is my absolute pleasure to work alongside JScreen to raise awareness about the vital importance of genetic screening," said Mike Wilensky, State Rep. of Georgia HD79 who introduced the resolution declaring Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week. "In our third year promoting Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week, we endeavor to make sure the message is understood loud and clear: take action, take control, and get screened."

During JGSAW, JScreen is offering a $72 off coupon code for testing. People can register for testing at www.jscreen.org and use code JGSAW72 at checkout to receive the discount.

For more information, please visit www.jscreen.org.

Proclamation Declaring Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week

Senate Resolution

By: Michael Wilensky

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of February 3rd as Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week in Georgia and other purposes.

WHEREAS everyone is a carrier for a number of genetic diseases, and there are certain genetic diseases that are more common in certain ethnicities.

WHEREAS, Jewish people are among the ethnic groups at high-risk for certain genetic diseases, some of which cause early death or severely debilitating symptoms. Non-Jewish people can also be carriers of these and other genetic diseases.

WHEREAS, genetic screening is recommended for any couple thinking of starting or expanding their family.

WHEREAS, carriers are healthy individuals who unknowingly have a mutation in a disease gene. They do not have symptoms, thus the only way they can know if they are a carrier is to get tested or to have an affected child.

WHEREAS, carrier couples have a twenty-five percent risk, with each pregnancy, of having a child affected by the genetic disease they both carry.

WHEREAS, many couples are only offered genetic testing once they are already pregnant and for a limited number of diseases. Educating the community about the importance of comprehensive pre-conception screening is essential to afford couples more options to plan ahead.

WHEREAS, Jewish people are also at higher risk to have mutations in genes (e.g. BRCA) that increase the risk for certain cancers, and knowing those risks can be lifesaving.

WHEREAS, genetic screening is now easily accessible to those in Georgia and nationwide via at-home screening on saliva.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF GEORGIA that the week of February 3rd shall be set aside and officially designated as Jewish Genetic Screening Awareness Week in Georgia.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Secretary of the Senate is authorized and directed to make appropriate copies of this resolution available for distribution to the public and the press.

Media contact:

Hayden Ari

[email protected]

973-405-4600

SOURCE JScreen