JSI Co-founders Renew Request of Colleagues and Friends to Fund the Scholarship Established in Memory of the Honorable Judge Peggy Hora

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Brian MacKenzie (Ret.) and Mr. David Wallace, a highway safety and DUI expert, urge colleagues and friends to support a scholarship established in memory of Judge Peggy Fulton Hora, an illustrious jurist and co-founder with them of the Justice Speakers Institute (JSI), an essential resource on national and international justice issues.

Honorable Judge Peggy Hora

Judge MacKenzie noted, "Contributions to the Honorable Peggy Fulton Hora Scholarship Endowment Fund will allow for the continuation of her life's work -- ensuring excellent educational opportunities to judges and promoting justice worldwide." [More donor information here.]

The scholarship was originated by the National Judicial College (NJC), where Judge Hora taught some 60 times over her career. She was also a prime mover behind problem-solving courts, nationally and internationally. Therapeutic jurisprudence was the focus of her 21 years on the bench and the heart of her endeavors through JSI and its sister organization, Justice Speakers International.

A native of Oakland, California, she presided over one of the nation's first drug treatment courts, located in Alameda County, California. She helped promote the model across the country and around the world and became a Senior Judicial Fellow for both the National Drug Court Institute and the Global Centre for Drug Treatment Courts.

Judge Hora was a visiting scholar at the University of Tasmania School of Law. She was also the 2009-2010 Thinker in Residence in South Australia recommending policies for their justice system, and a frequent speaker at conferences worldwide including Israel, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Russia. Additionally she wrote comprehensively on justice issues; her work was cited by U. S. appellate courts and almost 200 journals and law reviews.

JSI Cofounder Mr. Wallace said, "Judge Hora lived life to the fullest and enjoyed friends in countries on six of the seven continents. She changed lives, inspired those around her, and made the world a better place. Our partner, and more importantly our friend, will be missed."

­­­­­­­­­­­Justice Speakers Institute, founded in 2016, is the gateway to Justice System leaders worldwide. Its founders and associates are internationally recognized experts with decades of experience and mastery over 300 subjects impacting the justice system.

