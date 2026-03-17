JSI Launches Life Sciences Initiative to Increase Global Access to Health Products and Technologies

Bridging Opportunity and Access: Public Health Leader partners with pharmaceutical and medical technology companies to support new market introductions and expansion in low- and middle-income countries.

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JSI, a global organization dedicated to improving lives through health and education, has launched JSI Life Sciences to enable pharmaceutical and medical technology companies to increase access to their health products and technologies for patients in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Drawing upon a network of trusted public and private sector relationships, as well as four decades delivering services and products in over 50 countries, JSI supports life sciences companies in introducing and scaling solutions that expand market access and advance patient outcomes in a wide variety of health systems and markets.

In doing so, JSI Life Sciences partners with companies to navigate market uncertainty, regulatory hurdles, and infrastructure gaps while ensuring that life-saving products reach those in need. A pioneer in health supply chains in LMICs, JSI has managed $2.8B in complex product delivery. JSI applies expertise in service delivery, policy implementation, and regulatory insights to resolve systemic barriers.

"JSI is proud to collaborate with life sciences leaders to enhance the well-being of families and communities around the world," said Dr. Muka Chikuba-McLeod, President & Chief Executive Officer at JSI. "By leveraging our marketplace knowledge, technical expertise and track record, we ensure our clients achieve measurable, data-driven results that improve health outcomes."

Navigate Complexity with a Proven Market Access Partner

With experience in delivering services and products across the U.S. and around the world, JSI Life Sciences solves challenges across product registration, reimbursement, regulatory, sales, and supply chain. It builds on JSI's proven accomplishments, including the introduction of more than 80 vaccines across 30 countries, connecting global supply with country demand, and increasing community access to and appropriate use of safe, effective, quality-assured, and affordable health products.

"As the private sector takes on a larger role in healthcare delivery across Africa, Asia and Latin America, JSI is proud to offer our expertise," said Dr. Chikuba-McLeod. "By aligning their strategic goals with our mission, together we can create a lasting impact on health outcomes."

JSI is dedicated to improving lives through better health and education outcomes for individuals and communities and to providing an environment where people of passion can pursue this cause. As a global organization, JSI has designed, delivered, and scaled programs in more than 50 countries worldwide. In the U.S., JSI has worked in evaluation, training and technical assistance, policy, and strategy in all 50 states and has teams in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, DC, Georgia, Colorado, and California. www.jsi.org/life-sciences/

Media Contact: Lynthia Romney [email protected] 914-589-2140

SOURCE JSI