JSJ Corp And UVAngel Announce Partnership

JSJ Corporation will be providing financial investment and supporting UVAngel through manufacturing, engineering and licensing agreements with GHSP, a JSJ portfolio company. Under these agreements, GHSP will manufacture and provide some engineering services for UVAngel devices in its Grand Haven, Michigan-based manufacturing facilities.

UVAngel's proprietary technology is an intelligent, automated UV-C light disinfection platform that continuously monitors to detect when surfaces have been used and automatically disinfects hundreds of times a day. A recent clinical study demonstrated a greater than 99% reduction in bacteria levels on surfaces equipped with UVAngel technology.

Research has shown that high bacterial counts and pathogens have been detected on everything from touchscreen kiosks and medical devices to office phones, keyboards and more.

In the office, a typical desk harbors more than 10 million bacteria, 400 times more than found on a standard toilet seat.

More than 75,000 people die each year from healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in the United States , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Foodborne illness is a preventable public health challenge that causes an estimated 48 million illnesses, 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths each year in the United States .

"Each year, tens of thousands of people are infected with bacteria from public environments," said Tom Byrne, UVAngel's CEO. "At UVAngel, we are proud to have developed a pioneering technology solution used in the fight against bacteria-related infections. We are excited that our automated technology can give customers a proactive approach to building safer and healthier environments for customers and employees. Now, thanks to our partnership with JSJ Corporation, we will be able to get this technology to even more healthcare facilities, retailers, restaurants, and corporations around the country."

"We are thrilled to partner with UVAngel as it introduces this vital technology for disinfecting surfaces to prevent the transmission of bacteria and pathogens," said Tom Rizzi, JSJ's Chief Operating Officer. "JSJ has a long history of partnerships and investments that leverage our experience with advanced engineered solutions in new and exciting ways. We look forward to working with UVAngel to expand production, explore new markets and make a meaningful impact in the fight against infections, bacteria and diseases that can have an enormous impact on a company's revenue, reputation, customer health, and employee well-being.

ABOUT UVANGEL

UVAngel provides automated, UV-C surface disinfection technology for frequently-touched surfaces like keyboards, touchscreens, and equipment in healthcare facilities, food service outlets, retail stores, and other environments where employee and customer well-being is a priority. Visit www.uvangel.com for more information.

ABOUT JSJ

JSJ Corporation is a growth firm with manufacturing, distribution, and service businesses in communities throughout the world. It is made up of a strong portfolio of companies—each innovative and unique—that focus on highly technical skills to deliver engineered solutions. JSJ was founded by Alvin E. Jacobson, Sr., Paul A. Johnson, and B.P. Sherwood, who rebuilt the Grand Haven Brass Foundry in Grand Haven, Mich., after a fire in 1919 and officially formed JSJ in 1970. From its small beginnings in Grand Haven to its global presence as a growth firm, JSJ has stayed true to its roots and enduring values: to earn trust, to learn by doing, to work together, and to steward our legacy. Learn more at www.JSJcorp.com.

