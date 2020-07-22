jSonar Introduces AI-Driven Sensitive Data Management (SDM) and Database Security Threat Prevention

BOSTON and VANCOUVER, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- jSonar , the leader in modern database security, today announced major updates to their database security and compliance platform with the launch of jSonar 4.2. jSonar has extended its expertise beyond data monitoring, auditing, and security by adding an AI powered "Learn from Me" SDM system to help users more effectively classify and manage sensitive data and a library of customizable playbooks to help users take preventive action and automate the response to security events.

In the era of GDPR, CCPA, and various other emerging privacy laws, companies are more accountable for maintaining security of sensitive consumer data. However, most enterprises struggle to establish appropriate security controls because they don't know where sensitive data resides. This release applies jSonar analytics engines to sensitive data, providing an automated lifecycle management approach to classifying, labeling, and mapping sensitive data across an enterprise.

The patent-pending "Learn from Me" system utilizes AI to build an institutional knowledge base that continuously reduces the work required for labeling, tagging, and communicating where your sensitive data lives by automatically incorporating historical actions into the decision process. This enables organizations to significantly reduce manual efforts associated with recurring scans.

The second major innovation in this release is the introduction of pre-built database security playbooks. The playbooks are collections of procedures that users can run in response to various events, either as part of an automated process or when human operations can trigger orchestrated processes. They enable users to respond to outliers, anomalies and threats, as well as automate communication about these events to the proper team members. Pre-built playbooks drastically reduce the time required to write code into tools for new detection and response procedures. Unlike traditional SOAR solutions, the jSonar approach is specifically focused on integrations and actions critical to database risk management.

Users may customize playbooks to automatically respond to threat events which are specific to their environments. Without jSonar assistance, users can easily create customized playbooks to integrate with security and non-security tooling. jSonar now has over 2,000 integrations with everything from cloud APIs to WAF, vulnerability scanners, endpoint tools and other tooling can be easily added to the library. Database security best practices can easily be encapsulated into structured procedures within the jSonar platform to solve the challenges associated with the shortage of personnel with database security skills.

"Building the best possible product comes from listening to your customers" said Ron Bennatan, Founder and CTO of jSonar. "Our 4.2 update is designed to help solve some of the largest pain points our customers face on a daily basis and improve how they approach database security."

Additional significant updates:

Splunk Application reduces indexing costs by 95%: Over time, the ineffectiveness of native logging and data activity monitoring tools has forced Splunk to act as the primary repository of raw data and driven up indexing costs. jSonar customers that use Splunk needed a way to capture and retain all raw data but publish only the intelligent, actionable data that has value to Splunk. jSonar now serves as a pre-processor that reduces Splunk indexing costs by 95%, extracts intelligence from the raw data, and pushes the enriched data to the SOC team. jSonar presents security alerts to the SOC team in an easy to understand format and if users need to dig deeper, they still have seamless access to all the raw data in the system. Security analysts can then triage the issue and run a jSonar playbook, all without leaving the Splunk UI.

Over time, the ineffectiveness of native logging and data activity monitoring tools has forced Splunk to act as the primary repository of raw data and driven up indexing costs. jSonar customers that use Splunk needed a way to capture and retain all raw data but publish only the intelligent, actionable data that has value to Splunk. jSonar now serves as a pre-processor that reduces Splunk indexing costs by 95%, extracts intelligence from the raw data, and pushes the enriched data to the SOC team. jSonar presents security alerts to the SOC team in an easy to understand format and if users need to dig deeper, they still have seamless access to all the raw data in the system. Security analysts can then triage the issue and run a jSonar playbook, all without leaving the Splunk UI. Increased Data Sources: jSonar has expanded the platform for database security to cover more sources with native interfacing with over 60 databases now supported.

About jSonar

jSonar helps customers solve today's complex and costly approach to database security with an all-in-one platform that rapidly delivers comprehensive security and compliance for any database system across any on-premise or cloud environment. jSonar's software platform delivers a unified view of all database activity, unlocking high-value, actionable security analytics and delivering out-of-the box functionality for reducing and preventing database risks and operationalizing security controls. jSonar is trusted by some of the largest finance, insurance and healthcare organizations in the world to accelerate adoption of new databases, reduce costs, and move beyond compliance to achieve real data security. Learn more at www.jsonar.com

Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

jSonar

[email protected]

+347-753-8256

SOURCE jSonar

Related Links

http://www.jsonar.com

