JSSI Appoints Molly Hennessy as Chief Product and Technology Officer to Accelerate Digital Innovation

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), today announced the executive appointment of Molly Hennessy as Chief Product & Technology Officer, reinforcing the company's continued investment in technology, AI, and data-driven solutions for the business aviation industry.

Molly Hennessy, Chief Product and Technology Officer - JSSI

JSSI supports more than 5,000 assets through its hourly cost maintenance programs, overseeing thousands of maintenance events each year. Beyond maintenance programs, JSSI offers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions, including Traxxall for maintenance tracking; Conklin & de Decker for objective aircraft operating cost and performance comparisons; and PartsHub for streamlined online parts procurement. Additionally, JSSI recently introduced an asset-based financing product line under JSSI Aviation Capital.

Hennessy will lead efforts to advance JSSI's technology stack, enhance client portals, and optimize internal and external tools that drive efficiency and information transparency for aircraft operators worldwide.

Hennessy joins JSSI after more than nine years at United Airlines, where she most recently served as Managing Director, Crew & Catering Technology. In this role, Hennessy spearheaded the transformation of crew scheduling tools from legacy mainframe systems to a modern technology stack, fostering collaboration between pilot and flight attendant organizations to deliver significant time and cost savings. Her proven ability to align technology strategy with operational excellence will be instrumental as JSSI accelerates innovation and prepares for new and exciting investments in digital solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join JSSI at such an exciting time," said Hennessy. "My priority will be ensuring our technology strategy delivers products that are not only cutting-edge but also deeply impactful for our customers and to set a new standard for performance, reliability, and value in the market. I look forward to building on JSSI's strong foundation and help drive the next wave of innovation alongside this great team."

"Molly is a dynamic leader and executive that has a track record of delivering superior results and positive change throughout her career. This role is critical to our future success and underscores our commitment to talent and technology as a cornerstone of JSSI's future," said Neil Book, Chairman, President, and CEO of JSSI.

About JSSI

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Chicago, JSSI is the leading independent provider of hourly cost maintenance (HCM) programs for business aircraft engines, airframes, and auxiliary power units (APUs). JSSI's HCM programs cover over 300 different makes and models of business aircraft.

JSSI has constructed a portfolio of complementary business lines that support owners, operators, and maintenance providers across the entire lifecycle of ownership, including parts procurement, maintenance tracking software, aircraft financing, and advisory services.

With 6,500+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data, scale, and innovation to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of aircraft platform. Institutional investors GTCR, Genstar Capital, and Blackstone provide strong sponsorship to JSSI.

Learn more at jetsupport.com.

