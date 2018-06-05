JSSI Commits to Bringing Data and Transparency to Business Aviation

"With this acquisition, we are bringing enhanced data and insight to owners and operators of business jets, turboprops and helicopters," stated Neil Book, president and CEO for JSSI. "Combined with decades of experience, and a trove of data we have gathered as the sole independent provider of maintenance programs to the business aviation industry, we can now offer a unique and powerful platform to ensure aircraft buyers are more informed than ever before."

Book added, "Our companies have much in common that make this such a good fit, including our independence, entrepreneurial roots and dedication to superior customer service. We are committed to delivering an ever greater level of transparency and insight to the global business aviation market and will aggressively pursue further opportunities with other complementary businesses in the future."

Conklin & de Decker will now be recognized as a JSSI company, retaining the name that was created by founders William 'Bill' de Decker and the late Alan H. Conklin in 1984.

Bill de Decker commented, "Our companies have many similarities, and all of us at Conklin & de Decker look forward to building on our synergies, especially our dedication to a service-based culture. We have worked very closely with the JSSI team since its inception in 1989, and now we are very proud to be a part of this successful and innovative company."

The Conklin & de Decker collection of products and services include its flagship cost comparison tool, Aircraft Cost Evaluator; the Life Cycle Cost budgeting program; the Aircraft Performance Comparator; MxManager for maintenance tracking; and the State Tax Guide planning tool. In addition, they offer aircraft acquisition, fleet planning, finance, and tax consulting services, as well as educational seminars focused on aircraft acquisition, operating cost, and tax planning.

About Jet Support Services, Inc.

For nearly 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance programs to the aviation industry, covering virtually all makes and models of aircraft, engines, and APUs. JSSI provides its customers with comprehensive, flexible and affordable financial programs and tools for managing the often unpredictable costs of operating and maintaining business and commercial jets, turboprops and helicopters. As the creator of the revolutionary Tip-to-Tail® Program, JSSI is the only single source provider of this trademarked service. JSSI serves customers globally and manages maintenance services through its worldwide infrastructure of certified technical advisors.

Other JSSI Services:

Conklin & de Decker is now a JSSI Company

Conklin & de Decker, celebrating more than 30 years in business, is a leader in aviation research, consulting and education with offices in Massachusetts , Texas and Arizona . The mission of Conklin & de Decker is to enable the general aviation industry to make more informed decisions when dealing with the purchase, operation and disposition of aircraft by furnishing objective and impartial information. Founded in 1984, Conklin & de Decker focuses on fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft operating cost, performance and specification databases, maintenance management software, financial management, fleet planning, market research, aviation tax issues, and financial, tax and management seminars. Conklin & de Decker consults with numerous individuals, corporations and government agencies worldwide. More information on their products and services, copies of articles published, and a unique "Members Only" section can be found on their website, www.conklindd.com.

