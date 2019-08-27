JSSI Welcomes Aviation Industry Veteran Gary Strapp to New Senior Vice President Role

Strapp brings 30 years of NetJets experience to this newly created leadership position at JSSI. He will guide the organizational efforts of the program management, pricing and technical services teams. In addition, Strapp will liaise and expand relationships with external strategic partners and vendors, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"Gary has an in-depth, hands-on experience and understanding of aircraft maintenance costs and hourly cost maintenance programs from his years in the business aviation industry. His unique skillset, industry relationships and years of technical and financial experience will help drive our business forward and allow us to deliver even greater levels of service and support to our clients and industry partners. Gary's impressive 30-year career helping to grow NetJets into the largest global fleet in the industry clearly demonstrates the dedication and passion he has for the business and I am proud to welcome him to the JSSI team," stated Neil W. Book, president and CEO of JSSI.

Strapp began his tenure with NetJets as a certified public accountant, working as a controller before being promoted to vice president of finance. He later served as vice president of administration before moving into his most recent position, vice president of technical support and maintenance reliability, which he held for approximately 20 years. Strapp is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and accounting major.

"For many years I have witnessed firsthand the exceptional support and benefits of a JSSI maintenance program," said Strapp. "This is an exciting opportunity to apply my industry background and experience and help lead this innovative business and exceptional team into a new era of business aviation. JSSI is uniquely positioned in the market to provide products and services that aircraft owners need to operate their asset efficiently at every stage of the life cycle."

