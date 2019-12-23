JST Capital Announces Strong 2019 Growth

SUMMIT, N.J. and SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JST Capital ("the Company" or "JST"), a global financial services firm specializing in digital assets, today announced its continued momentum and growth with gross revenue up 600% YE 2019 vs YE 2018. The Company also disclosed that it has also entered over $200 million in collateralized loans in 2019. This surge in growth has been across all of its business lines and aided by the recent regulatory clarity in Asian markets.

Todd Morakis, Co-Founder of JST Capital commented on the news, "Since we launched our full suite of services over a year ago, the digital asset market in Asia has evolved rapidly. The recent changes in the regulatory landscape make Asia a prime market for trading and investing in digital assets, resulting in a migration of liquidity to exchanges that provide transparency, better margin terms, and a simpler way of moving coins on and off the exchange."

JST has experienced a steady increase in business for the 2019 calendar year through its risk advisory, treasury/asset management, and proprietary trading businesses. The second half of 2019 has seen increasing regulatory clarity in maturing Asian markets. This has driven an increase in digital asset trading and investing from clients in the region. In response to this increase, JST has doubled its headcount and enhanced its offerings.

Scott Freeman, Co-Founder of JST Capital concluded, "We are seeing our counterparties, partner organizations, and exchanges working to match the evolving regulatory landscape in the digital asset market. The continued interest in digital assets among institutional investors and an increase in the number of market-making clients indicates to us that this is just the beginning for this new asset class. We will continue to drive growth in the coming quarters by providing institutional-grade risk advisory, treasury management and asset management services to investors seeking exposure to this evolving asset class."

JST Capital offers institutions a range of financial services intended to provide access to crypto-asset markets. The Company has developed unique financial structures and risk management strategies that allow clients to optimize and monetize their portfolios. Leveraging its experience in risk management and portfolio construction, JST helps clients to generate additional Alpha on the digital assets while hedging the esoteric risks of the crypto markets.

About JST Capital

JST Capital is a global digital asset financial services firm servicing institutional investors, blockchain companies, banks, and broker-dealers. With operations in the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, the Company provides sophisticated trade execution, asset optimization, treasury services, and consulting services to facilitate liquidity. For more information about JST Capital, please visit https://www.jstcap.com.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for JST Capital)

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SOURCE JST Capital

Related Links

https://www.jstcap.com

