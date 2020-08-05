JST Capital expands Teams in the U.S. and Asia

SUMMIT, N.J. and SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JST Capital ("the Company" or "JST"), a global financial services firm focused on crypto currencies and digital assets, today announced that it has bolstered its roster by adding three new members to their team. Two of the team members will be responsible for co-heading Global Business Development OTC while the third will join to oversee their Quantitative Trading business.

JST Capital has recently added Chris Hermida and Zach Bruch to co-Head their Business Development OTC team to drive the expansion of their client base. Hermida and Bruch are both crypto industry veterans with more than five years of experience and a robust network of industry relationships. Prior to joining JST, Hermida served in a number of roles at the crypto firm Circle, beginning in 2014, before joining the firms trading desk in 2017. Bruch brings sales and trading experience to the JST after tenures at Cumberland and Kraken. During his time at Kraken, Bruch worked in sales and trading on their OTC desk and most recently led Business Development and sales trading in the Americas for Cumberland, DRW's cryptocurrency trading desk.

"We are seeing increased demand for creative solutions from existing and new clients in the crypto and digital asset eco-system," said Scott Freeman, Co-Founder and Partner at JST Capital. "In order to keep up with the growing interest in the space and to maintain the unparalleled service clients expect from us, it is integral that we expand both our business development and trading capabilities. Chris' and Zach's backgrounds and industry relationships will be invaluable as we look to continue expanding our global presence, while Dmitry will help us add trading capabilities needed to provide our clients access to best in class execution and asset management products."

Dmitry Gekhtman joins the JST Capital team as head of its Quantitative Trading desk. He has a Masters degree and Bachelor of Science from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and a doctorate in physics from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. Gekhtman also has a proven traditional finance background in quantitative trading after previously serving as the head of JP Morgan's high frequency trading desk and having been the head of Quantitative Trading and Electronic Market Making at Virtu Financial.

Todd Morakis, Co-Founder and Partner at JST Capital commented on today's news, "In recent months we've seen more macro and institutional investors endorse and begin to incorporate digital assets into their portfolios. Our clients value our ability to bring traditional financial markets expertise to crypto and digital markets and Dmitry's joining continues our commitment to those efforts. We look forward to leveraging the skills and expertise of the new members of our team in order to continue growing alongside the expanding digital asset ecosystem."

About JST Capital

JST Capital is a global digital asset financial services firm servicing institutional investors, blockchain companies, banks and broker dealers. With operations in the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom, the Company provides sophisticated trade execution, asset optimization, treasury services, and consulting services to facilitate liquidity. For more information about JST Capital, please visit https://www.jstcap.com.

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for JST Capital)

+1 646 859 5951

[email protected]

SOURCE JST Capital

Related Links

https://www.jstcap.com

