JST Capital Unveils Full Suite of Digital Asset Offerings

SUMMIT, N.J. and SINGAPORE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JST Capital ("the Company" or "JST"), a global financial services firm focused on solutions for digital assets, today announced that its full suite of offerings are available to institutional investors, blockchain companies, banks, and brokers in the digital assets ecosystem. These offerings include over-the-counter (OTC) trading via a sophisticated GUI and FIX connection, risk management modelling, crypto optimization strategies and consulting services.

JST Capital offers institutions a range of financial services intended to provide them seamless access to crypto markets. Clients can trade with JST using an innovative digital asset trading platform that provides transparent pricing and seamless execution. JST has also developed unique financial structures and risk management strategies that allow its clients to optimize and monetize their portfolios. Leveraging its experience in risk management and portfolio construction, JST helps clients to generate additional Alpha while hedging the esoteric risks of the crypto markets. JST also invests its own capital and allocates to projects and trading strategies across the crypto asset eco-system.

Scott Freeman, Founding Partner, JST Capital, commented on today's news, "We are pleased to offer our suite of services to our institutional client base, with the goal of making this emerging asset class more accessible. Our decades worth of experience in trading and asset management uniquely positions us to support the needs of the market, enabling us to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto finance."

In addition to providing best in class execution, JST also leverages its senior-level expertise in modeling to provide clients innovative solutions to manage cryptocurrency exposures. Moreover, the Company enables clients to optimize their balance sheets and access liquidity in select digital assets. All trades are executed through Arkonis Capital, PLC, JST Capital's affiliated FCA regulated broker dealer in the United Kingdom.

Todd Morakis, Founding Partner, JST Capital, concluded, "The growth of the crypto-asset market has led to increased participation from institutional investors. However, issues such as volatility, transparency, and limited access to order books continue to create a barrier to entry. At JST Capital, we combine proprietary technology with speed of execution and high-touch service to bring greater reliability to cryptocurrency market participants."

About JST Capital

JST Capital is a global digital asset financial services firm servicing institutional investors, blockchain companies, banks and broker dealers. With operations in the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom, the Company provides sophisticated trade execution, asset optimization, treasury services, and consulting services to facilitate liquidity. For more information about JST Capital, please visit https://www.jstcap.com.

