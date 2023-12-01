JSU President Marcus Thompson, Ph.D., announces students as the "North Star" of his administration

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University officially introduced Marcus L. Thompson, Ph.D., as its 13th president during a press conference held on his fourth day in office, Nov. 30. Thompson addressed the media and expressed that students are the top priority of his administration.

"I believe in exercising a shared vision for running this university because we all play an integral role in shaping how students experience this great institution. Our students are my priority and will be the North Star of my administration," Thompson iterated.

Jackson State University's newly appointed president, Marcus L. Thompson, Ph.D., addresses the media during his first press conference on Nov. 30, 2023. (JSU / Charles A. Smith)
A JSU alum, Thompson shared that he will speak with faculty and staff emphasizing the importance of customer care. He also listed financial stability and bridge building as top priorities of his administration.

"I want to build upon the existing strategic plan that focuses on accountability, attention to detail, customer care, and financial sustainability," Thompson said.

Thompson earned a bachelor's degree in history and Spanish and a master's degree in education from Mississippi College. He holds a Ph.D. in urban higher education from Jackson State University.

Thompson credited his decades-long career in education and his time serving as the deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning for his familiarity with the current JSU administration.

"This advantage allows me to hear from their experiences what's working and what needs improving," Thompson told the media and JSU faculty and staff in attendance.

While addressing campus safety measures, Thompson shared that he plans to move into the president's house to have first-hand knowledge of the experience of residential students.

"We're going to be neighbors. I try to run a few miles a day, so I plan to jog around the campus inspecting grounds as I go," Thompson shared. "This is my home, too, and I want everyone to feel safe day and night."

Thompson announced that he will launch his first president's tour in the spring and plans to travel to different cities to meet with prospective students and alumni. While on tour, he also plans to meet with high school guidance counselors and principals to strengthen pipelines for talented students to attend JSU.

Thompson concluded by asking everyone to take their passion for the university and turn it into productivity to help JSU students be successful.

"I hope you can feel my excitement and passion for Jackson State University," said Thompson. "This institution is ripe with research innovation, creativity and opportunity that the world is thirsting for! We are prepared to meet this moment, and I am ready to help our students become who they are meant to be."

