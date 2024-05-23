JSU secures $23 Million in appropriations, President Thompson expresses gratitude

JACKSON, Miss., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University (JSU) is set to receive $23 million in appropriations for repairing and renovating campus facilities and expanding residential spaces. Last week, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2468, which allocated funds to state institutions through the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL).

JSU President Marcus Thompson, Ph.D., began his presidential recruitment tour earlier this year with stops in Hattiesburg and Laurel, Mississippi, the Mississippi Delta, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee. (Aron Smith/University Communications)

"We greatly appreciate our appropriation and the invaluable support of Gov. Reeves, our legislators, policymakers, and stakeholders," said JSU President Marcus L. Thompson, Ph.D. "This infusion of resources will enhance the educational experiences and quality of life for our current and prospective students. We look forward to ongoing collaboration to amplify Jackson State's standing as a world-class institution."

A portion of the appropriation will be used to complete the renovations at JSU's McAllister-Whiteside Hall, a women's residence hall. The building has been offline since 2021, but once finished it will provide an additional 300 beds to accommodate students.

Thompson noted that the funds would also help support water resources and water infrastructure for vital campus buildings. JSU administrators are currently vetting the use of above-ground water storage tanks to ensure a reliable water supply in the event of an emergency.

Since taking office in November 2023, Thompson has committed to building bridges and fostering collaboration to ensure JSU receives the necessary economic resources to improve campus facilities and enhance amenities. These efforts will help support the recruitment of future students and solidify JSU's reputation as a premier higher education destination both locally and nationally.

Thompson will share further details of the university's planned infrastructure and expansion projects, along with his vision for Jackson State, at a later date.

