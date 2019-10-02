JSwipe Releases Findings From The First Ever JSwipe Love Study
The Largest and Fastest Growing Jewish Dating App with Over 1M Users Worldwide Releases Most Comprehensive Report on Jewish Singles and Millennial Jewish Experience Today
Oct 02, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JSwipe is releasing findings today from the first ever JSwipe Love Study – the largest and most comprehensive report on Jewish Singles from across the world exploring Jewish identity, Israel, modern dating, and the often charged topic of interfaith marriage.
"The world is a different place than it was just 10-20 years ago. Our sense of connection to each other and the world around us, how we go about finding love, and the role of organized religion in our lives all look very different than our parents and grandparents generations. Organizations, federations, and foundations across the Jewish world are struggling to understand and engage younger audiences. And yet, it's rare to find the establishment simply and actively listening to them. Much of the research on Jewish millennials is funded by organizations or individuals looking to validate a specific idea, program, or initiative and often kept within the walls of the organization," says @DavidYarus, Founder, JSwipe, "We began this process to give people a voice. No agenda, no preferred outcome, nothing to prove - rather, to start a conversation with the generation rather than about them," Yarus continues.
The research reveals insights, trends and the nuance in language used by JSwipe users in answering some of the contemporary Jewish world's most pressing questions. It also covers dating do's and don'ts, how people feel about being single, the most important traits they are looking for in a partner, and more.
The full report is live and available as of 9am EDT today (10/2) at: http://JSwipeLoveStudy.com
A glimpse into the findings can be found below:
THE STATE OF JEWISH:
- 81% say their Jewish identity is important to them
- 70% support Jewish organizations
- Chabad is the most commonly supported Jewish organization among respondents
- 41% personally belong to synagogues while 68% of their families do
- 48% were active in Jewish life on campus
- 67% say that Israel is important to their Jewish identity
- 41% identify as spiritual, whereas 13% identify as religious
- 79% believe in God
THE STATE OF DATING:
- 71% are looking for marriage out of their dating experience
- 80% believe in true love
- 58% consider themselves "romantics"
- 69% feel the need to officially define a relationship, the majority doing so "when it feels right."
- 81% believe chivalry is not dead
- 50% feel pressure to get married
- Male respondents were 3X more likely to look for something casual than women
- Top three traits in looking for a partner: kindness, sense of humor, and intelligence
- Top three deal-breakers: bad character, smoking/drugs/alcohol, and lack of attraction
- Top three "dating do's": be honest, be a good person, and practice good communication
- Top three "dating don'ts": don't be rude, don't be forceful, don't talk about your ex
THE STATE OF JEWISH DATING:
- 78% say it's important to date someone Jewish
- 80% say it's important to marry someone Jewish
- 77.8% of respondents who keep kosher would consider dating someone who isn't
- 75.1% of respondents who keep shabbat would consider dating someone who doesn't
- 81% say it's important that they have a Jewish wedding
- 77% say it's important that a rabbi officiates their wedding
- 54% says their family would react negatively if they married someone who wasn't Jewish, while
- 40% say their families would be neutral
- 47% would ask someone to convert for them if it got serious
About JSwipe
JSwipe is the largest and fastest growing Jewish dating app with over 1M users worldwide. Founded over Passover 2014, JSwipe is the #1 destination for Jewish millennials looking to find love and connection in their local communities and across the world. JSwipe is headquartered in NYC and is part of Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV), one of the global leaders in online dating.
Press Contact:
@DavidYarus, Founder, JSwipe | David@JSwipe.me
SOURCE JSwipe
Share this article