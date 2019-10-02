JSwipe Releases Findings From The First Ever JSwipe Love Study

" The world is a different place than it was just 10-20 years ago. Our sense of connection to each other and the world around us, how we go about finding love, and the role of organized religion in our lives all look very different than our parents and grandparents generations. Organizations, federations, and foundations across the Jewish world are struggling to understand and engage younger audiences. And yet, it's rare to find the establishment simply and actively listening to them. Much of the research on Jewish millennials is funded by organizations or individuals looking to validate a specific idea, program, or initiative and often kept within the walls of the organization," s ays @DavidYarus, Founder, JSwipe, " We began this process to give people a voice. No agenda, no preferred outcome, nothing to prove - rather, to start a conversation with the generation rather than about them ," Yarus continues.

The research reveals insights, trends and the nuance in language used by JSwipe users in answering some of the contemporary Jewish world's most pressing questions. It also covers dating do's and don'ts, how people feel about being single, the most important traits they are looking for in a partner, and more.

The full report is live and available as of 9am EDT today (10/2) at: http://JSwipeLoveStudy.com

A glimpse into the findings can be found below:

THE STATE OF JEWISH:

81% say their Jewish identity is important to them

70% support Jewish organizations

Chabad is the most commonly supported Jewish organization among respondents

41% personally belong to synagogues while 68% of their families do

48% were active in Jewish life on campus

67% say that Israel is important to their Jewish identity

is important to their Jewish identity 41% identify as spiritual, whereas 13% identify as religious

79% believe in God

THE STATE OF DATING:

71% are looking for marriage out of their dating experience

80% believe in true love

58% consider themselves "romantics"

69% feel the need to officially define a relationship, the majority doing so "when it feels right."

81% believe chivalry is not dead

dead 50% feel pressure to get married

Male respondents were 3X more likely to look for something casual than women

Top three traits in looking for a partner: kindness, sense of humor, and intelligence

Top three deal-breakers: bad character, smoking/drugs/alcohol, and lack of attraction

Top three "dating do's": be honest, be a good person, and practice good communication

Top three "dating don'ts": don't be rude, don't be forceful, don't talk about your ex

THE STATE OF JEWISH DATING:

78% say it's important to date someone Jewish

80% say it's important to marry someone Jewish

77.8% of respondents who keep kosher would consider dating someone who isn't

75.1% of respondents who keep shabbat would consider dating someone who doesn't

81% say it's important that they have a Jewish wedding

77% say it's important that a rabbi officiates their wedding

54% says their family would react negatively if they married someone who wasn't Jewish, while

40% say their families would be neutral

47% would ask someone to convert for them if it got serious

