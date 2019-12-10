JSX Collaborates With Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Treating Twenty Of The Show's Superfans To One Marvelous Night In Las Vegas

Just as Midge Maisel – the show's leading lady – takes to the skies in Season 3, on December 5, 2019, fans followed suit flying from Burbank to Las Vegas. Prior to the flight, guests had the chance for a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity in front of the JSX Maisel branded aircraft in Burbank, including exclusive access to the JSX lounge featuring Marvelous first-class service and amenities. Aboard a custom Maisel-wrapped JSX plane, guests were treated to a bespoke in-flight experience complete with a specialty Maisel cocktail, gift bags on every seat, a custom Flight Attendant pink scarf, and a curated "Maisel-style" in-flight announcement recorded for the group by Rachel Brosnahan. Once on the ground in Las Vegas, the red carpet treatment continued with an overnight stay at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and an exclusive performance of VEGAS! THE SHOW, encompassing the true magic of Sin City.

"In 2016, we set out to reintroduce the simple joy of flying by launching a new air travel concept designed to make flying short distances faster, easier and more enjoyable," said Alex Wilcox, CEO of JSX. "Enhancing this, JSX is always looking for new and creative ways to surprise and delight our loyal customers. From partnering with Lisa Vanderpump and Friends to our latest collaboration with Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, we love being part of the joy these icons bring to millions of fans and creating unique memorable ways to engage with each franchise."

JSX's route network to seven year-round destinations – Burbank (BUR), Concord/East Bay (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX), and Seattle (BFI) – as well as seasonal flights to Mammoth (MMH) and Coachella Valley/Thermal (TRM).

JSX saves its customers up to an hour on each end of the trip by flying out of private terminals on spacious, comfortable 30-seat Embraer 135 aircraft while bypassing the long lines, crowds, and hassles associated with major airports. With JSX, passengers arrive at a private terminal just 20 minutes before their flight and can enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages (including cocktails while in-flight), 36 inches of legroom and up to three pieces of complimentary checked baggage. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.jsx.com.

ABOUT JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $89 each way. JSX flies more than 330 weekly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives. JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Arriving up to 20 minutes before the flight from private jet terminals with no long check-in lines or waiting at crowded gates;

A quick, effortless security screening process that far exceeds TSA requirements;

Valet parking and beautifully appointed lounges with free WiFi, snacks and drinks;

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior, featuring:

30 comfortable leather seats, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' first-class service;



Power outlets at every row; (high-speed internet service is set to launch in early 2020);

Free amenities for all customers including two checked bags, pets, drinks, snacks, and complimentary cocktails inflight;

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival.

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com or through codeshare partner JetBlue on multiple online travel sites. TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.

JSX, a sister company to private jet charter company JetSuite, currently serves six destinations daily from Burbank (BUR), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), East Bay/Napa/Concord (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), Seattle-Boeing Field (BFI) and offers seasonal service and pop-up service. Flights from Phoenix (PHX) to Burbank will launch on August 30 and Phoenix to Las Vegas on September 12.

JSX's luxuriously appointed Embraer jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact 800-iFLYJSX.

ABOUT THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, five Critics' Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy winner Jane Lynch.

