JSX Springs Into Portland This April With Daily Flights To Seattle-Boeing Field

The ease and comfort of the JSX "hop on jet service" combined with the convenience of arriving at Boeing Field - just 15 minutes from downtown Seattle - means travelers can save up to two hours each time they fly between the two cities.

"In 2016, we set out to create an entirely new air travel experience designed to make flying between short distances simple, joyful and reliable," said Alex Wilcox, CEO of JSX. "In just four years, we have grown to more than 2,200 monthly flights, clear evidence that this type of unique air service is filling a void left by major carriers while meeting the previously unfulfilled needs of business and leisure travelers alike. People who were through with flying are falling back in love with it. We are thrilled to bring the JSX experience to Portland."

The addition of service to Portland increases JSX's route network to eight destinations including Orange County (SNA), Las Vegas (LAS), Concord/East Bay (CCR), Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX), Seattle Boeing-Field (BFI) and Burbank (BUR), as well as seasonally to Mammoth Mountain (MMH).

With JSX, customers arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals and check-in for their flight without long lines or hassle before boarding beautifully appointed 30-seat Embraer 135 or 145 planes. While inflight, JSX customers can stretch out in 36-inches of legroom and enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages - including cocktails. Each customer is allotted two or three free bags depending on the fare purchased.

JSX is seeking dedicated and enthusiastic Crewmembers to join the Portland team, including Supervisor and Airport Services Concierge roles, and will be conducting an open call recruitment for these positions on January 25, 2020. Interested applicants should arrive at Hilton Portland Downtown by 10 am PT with four copies of their resume. Those who cannot attend the open call recruitment may view and apply for positions at JSX.com/careers .

Tickets may be purchased on www.jsx.com with flights available for booking from April 2 through June 30, 2020.

ABOUT JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $89 each way. JSX flies more than 2,000 monthly flights and focuses on connecting highly desirable business and leisure markets within 500 miles which means customers can save up to two hours each time they fly by avoiding crowded airports and long drives. JSX offers many industry-leading features including:

Arrive just 20 minutes before the flight from private jet terminals with no long check-in lines or waiting at crowded gates;

A quick, effortless security screening process that far exceeds TSA requirements;

Valet parking and comfortable lounges with free WiFi and drinks;

A bright, spacious, modern cabin interior, featuring:

30 comfortable leather seats, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' first-class service



Power outlets at every row; (high-speed internet service is set to launch in 2020);

Free amenities for all customers including two checked bags, drinks, snacks, and complimentary cocktails inflight;

Small dogs and cats permitted to fly under seat at no charge and medium or large sized dogs can fly in cabin at the cost of a regular ticket.

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival.

JSX flights may be booked directly through www.jsx.com or through codeshare partner JetBlue on multiple online travel sites. TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.

JSX's updated Embraer 135 and 145 jets may also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact 800-iFLYJSX.

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

+1 323.944.0064

jsx@brandmanagency.com

SOURCE JSX

Related Links

http://www.jsx.com

