J&T Express Exceeds 100 Million Global Parcels Handled in a Single Day During Double 11, Driven by Strong Growth Across Multiple Regions

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519), a global logistics service provider, announced a new milestone in its growth trajectory, surpassing 100 million parcels handled worldwide in a single day during this year's Double 11 shopping festival on November 12th.

Double 11 is a traditional peak season for China and Southeast Asia. From October 20 to November 12, J&T Express saw significant growth in parcel volume in both markets. In China, the daily average parcel volume during this period reached nearly 66 million, a 25% year-over-year ("YoY") increase, setting a new record. In Southeast Asia, the daily average parcel volume from November 1 to 11 exceeded 15 million, marking an impressive 73% YoY growth.

In anticipation of the expected surge in parcel volumes during the multiple year-end shopping festivals, J&T Express implemented early preparations across various markets, increasing investment in infrastructure and human resources to ensure operational efficiency and service quality. In China, based on business forecasts and actual production needs, J&T upgraded and renovated 32 sorting centers nationwide, expanding operating areas and improving timeliness. Over 600 distribution hubs and outlets were also upgraded across the country, with over 400 sets of automated equipment deployed to enhance operational capacity and effectively manage the peak parcel volume.

Benefiting from the vast growth potential of Southeast Asian markets and close collaboration with e-commerce clients, J&T Express anticipated the increase in e-commerce parcel volume during Double 11 and made proactive preparations. In September and October, J&T Express Vietnam deployed over 300 trucks, and the company constructed its largest sorting center in North Vietnam, equipped with advanced operating technology and equipment, which officially commenced its operations. This center boasts a parcel handling accuracy rate of 99.99%, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

In Thailand, J&T Express upgraded four sorting centers and five distribution hubs, adding over 13 sets of automated equipment to boost operational capacity. As a result, the peak processing capacity of sorting centers increased by approximately 25%, and the distribution hubs saw a 20% improvement. Furthermore, J&T Express Thailand expanded its sorting area by approximately 19,000 square meters, added over 900 transport vehicles, and recruited over 3,800 personnel to meet the growing demand of sorting, delivery, and customer service sectors.

In other new markets, Black Friday (November 29th) marks the largest logistics peak season in Latin America. J&T Express has observed a significant upward trend in parcel volumes in Brazil and Mexico. To address the upcoming peak, J&T Express in both countries has proactively invested in infrastructure and human resources, upgrading automated equipment to meet the high-quality express service demands of both clients and consumers.

"J&T Express exceeding 100 million global parcels handled in a single day during Double 11, setting a historic record, demonstrates our robust operational capabilities and unwavering commitment to serving our global customers," said Charles Hou, Vice President of J&T Express. "We will continue to invest in infrastructure and resource allocation across various markets, focusing on network optimization and service enhancement to ensure efficient and reliable logistics services for global users during peak seasons, meeting the ever-growing global market demands."

