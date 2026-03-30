J&T Express Reports 18.5% YoY Revenue Growth for FY2025; New Markets Achieve Full-Year Profitability for the First Time

Total Parcel Volume Crosses the 30-Billion Mark for the First Time; Southeast Asia Market Share Expands to 34.4%

HONG KONG, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519), a global logistics service provider, announced its annual results for 2025. In 2025, the Company's total parcel volume crossed the 30-billion mark for the first time, reaching 30.1 billion, representing a 22.2% year-over-year ("YoY") increase. Full-year total revenue reached US$12.2 billion, up 18.5% YoY, demonstrating that the Company's global network spanning 13 countries continues to unleash strong growth momentum.

The Company's profitability continued to improve, with adjusted net profit reaching US$425 million, up 112.3% YoY, exceeding Bloomberg consensus expectations. Among them, the Southeast Asia market achieved a trifecta of "volume growth, market share expansion, and profit improvement," with adjusted EBIT surging 77.5% YoY to US$538 million. In New Markets, just three years after launching operations in 2022, adjusted EBIT turned positive for the first time, recording US$4 million. In the China market, amid intense industry competition and the "anti-involution" policy backdrop, the Company maintained profit resilience through effective cost control, with adjusted EBIT at US$94 million.

Dylan Tey, Chief Financial Officer of J&T Express, commented: "2025 was a year of fruitful achievements for J&T's globalization strategy. Our global parcel volume and revenue both recorded strong growth, and free cash flow increased significantly by 96.1% to US$494 million. Our leadership in the Southeast Asia market has been consolidated, with profitability significantly enhanced; New Markets also achieved profitability within just three years, marking an important milestone in our globalization journey; and in China, we continued to optimize operations and reduce costs, with cost per parcel hitting a record low of US$0.28, maintaining a strong competitive advantage."

Southeast Asia Business Ranked First in the Industry for the Sixth Consecutive Year; Leadership in Market Share Expands

J&T's leadership position in the Southeast Asia market became even more solid in 2025. The Company's parcel volume in Southeast Asia reached 7.66 billion, surging 67.8% YoY, hitting a four-year high in growth rate; revenue increased 39.8% YoY to US$4.5 billion. According to Frost & Sullivan data, by parcel volume, J&T's market share in Southeast Asia further increased to 34.4%, and it has been the top-ranked express delivery operator in the Southeast Asia market for six consecutive years since 2020.

This growth was mainly driven by the continued rapid development of Southeast Asia's e-commerce market. At the same time, as an independent e-commerce enabler, the Company achieved steady business improvement by integrating order resources across all platforms and actively expanding non-e-commerce platform customers. The Company also empowered Southeast Asia with its China experience, driving a significant enhancement in economies of scale. Cost per parcel decreased to US$0.48. While offering customers more competitive pricing, the Company achieved an increase in adjusted EBIT margin to 11.9%.

China Market Accelerates the Adoption of Outlet Automation; Cost per Parcel Steadily Declines

In 2025, J&T achieved high-quality growth in the China market, with its business volume ranking rising to fifth, and revenue increasing 5% YoY to US$6.71 billion. During the period, the Company handled 22.07 billion parcels, up 11.4% YoY. Through deepening full-link refined operations, the Company fully promoted the popularization and application of automated equipment at outlets, with the number of automated equipment increasing significantly compared to the end of 2024. The Company's cost per parcel decreased YoY to US$0.28, maintaining the profit resilience of the business.

The Company continued to build differentiated competitive barriers, including deepening cooperation with brand customers such as Yili, Luhua, and Wuliangye, vigorously promoting the "Express Delivery to Villages" project, continuously increasing the coverage rate of express delivery to villages, accelerating and strengthening cloud warehouse services, and actively deploying the application of unmanned logistics vehicles, with over 1,000 vehicles currently in operation. Meanwhile, the Company launched its Hong Kong consolidated shipping business in 2025. Leveraging the cargo consolidation, transit, and sorting capabilities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, it extended its reach to the Hong Kong region and developed a series of terminal facilities such as self-pickup points and self-pickup lockers in Hong Kong.

New Markets Achieve Historic Profitability; Another Milestone in Globalization Strategy

J&T's layout in New Markets (including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt) ushered in a harvest period. In 2025, parcel volume in New Markets increased by 43.6% YoY to 404 million, and revenue rose 51.2% YoY to US$870 million. Adjusted EBIT improved significantly from the same period last year to a profit of US$4 million, successfully turning losses into gains. At the same time, the adjusted EBIT per parcel in New Markets turned positive for the first time in the second half of 2025, reaching US$0.09, proving that the New Markets business has entered a healthy and sustainable development track.

The success of New Markets benefited not only from the Company's close cooperation with global cross-border e-commerce platforms such as SHEIN, Temu, TikTok, and AliExpress, but also from the active expansion of local partners. In 2025, the Company reached a cooperation with Mercado Libre, the largest e-commerce platform in Latin America, and won the Mercado Libre 2025 Best Carrier Award, with its service capabilities recognized by the platform. The mature operating experience of the China and Southeast Asia markets was systematically exported to New Markets, greatly enhancing operational capabilities, operational efficiency, and profitability.

J&T continued to invest in advancing network construction and operational optimization in global markets, comprehensively enhancing network carrying capacity through self-building and upgrading core hubs. As of the end of 2025, the Company operated 246 sorting centers globally, and its largest global self-built center, located in Guangzhou, became officially operational in the fourth quarter of 2025. To cope with the growth in business volume, the Company added approximately 1,880 self-owned line-haul vehicles on a net basis throughout the year; and added 134 sets of automated sorting equipment, bringing the total to 413 sets.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, stated: "2025 was a crucial year for J&T to achieve high-quality growth and strategic breakthroughs. Our market share advantage in Southeast Asia continued to expand, we maintained resilience and quality development amid intense competition in the China market, and New Markets also ushered in an inflection point of profitability, fully validating our global, replicable business model. Over 30 billion parcels globally is a new starting point for J&T. Looking ahead, we will continue to forge ahead and meet global customers' demand for high-quality express delivery services with more efficient and intelligent services, creating long-term value for shareholders and partners."

SOURCE J&T Express