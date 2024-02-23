J&T Express Sees Strong Growth in Lunar New Year, Showcasing Advantageous Southeast Asia Logistics Network

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express, a global logistics service operator, announced the company has achieved significant enhancements in parcel volume and delivery efficiency across several key markets in China and Southeast Asia during the recent Lunar New Year, attributing to the company's continuous operational capacity improvements and early preparations for the holiday season.

Data of J&T Express reveals that over the Lunar New Year period, its average daily parcel delivery time in China improved by approximately 5% compared to the previous year, while the average daily delivery rate increased by approximately 17% year-on-year. In Singapore, there has been an 81% year-on-year increase in its parcel volume, alongside a 9% improvement in average delivery time efficiency. Similarly, in Malaysia, its parcel volume surged by approximately 54% year-on-year.

In addition to China, the Lunar New Year is celebrated as a public holiday in numerous Southeast Asian countries. With the global popularity of e-commerce, ensuring reliable logistics services during the holiday season has become increasingly critical for businesses and consumers alike. As the largest courier service provider in Southeast Asia, J&T Express plays a vital role in meeting this demand.

With the company's extensive and comprehensive logistics network across multiple countries, coupled with its year-round collaboration with e-commerce platforms and expertise in operating during the Lunar New Year in the Chinese market, J&T Express has significantly bolstered its hardware and personnel and updated the delivery fleet in key markets to meet the challenges of delivering shipments during the holiday season.

For instance, J&T Express Vietnam added over 3,000 delivery personnel before the Lunar New Year, and upgraded more than 100 service points, expanding the operational area by over 7,000 square meters. Additionally, at the end of December 2023, J&T Express Vietnam officially received 140 new trucks from THACO AUTO.

According to a forecast by the Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Industry and Trade, seasonal purchases are expected to grow by more than 11% in 2024, and the growth trend of social commerce will continue as well. Against the backdrop of a thriving online shopping landscape, the demand for delivery services presents both opportunities and challenges. Recognizing the potential, J&T Express Vietnam has strategically improved and enhanced its service quality to meet the evolving demands. The recent upgrade of the company's truck fleet not only reflects the company's clear goal of improving the quality of its transportation services but also helps the company meet the growing demand for deliveries during the holiday season, creating significant benefits for its customers with guaranteed service quality and capacity. With unwavering confidence in the market's prosperity and a customer-centric approach, J&T Express is poised to seize growth opportunities in Vietnam and is actively accelerating its market capture. It will continue to expand its logistics network and transit centers to ensure optimal operational processes and improve user experience and service quality.

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider. According to Frost & Sullivan, J&T Express was the No. 1 express delivery operator in Southeast Asia by parcel volume in 2022 and had the highest market share in China. The company adopts an innovative business model that combines unified standards with a high degree of regional autonomy. This model balances service quality and flexible decision-making, reduces costs, and enables localized and efficient development in each market. With its self-developed JMS system, J&T Express is able to integrate and manage the full lifecycle of shipments, from order placement and collection to settlement, ensuring efficient operations in each market.

J&T Express has further expanded its express delivery business to five countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa, building upon its successful operations in China and Southeast Asia. Currently, the company provides express delivery services in 13 countries worldwide.

Looking ahead, J&T Express is committed to enhancing its global logistics network while continuously improving service quality and operational efficiency. The company is eager to establish collaborative partnerships with new industry leaders to deliver high-quality logistics solutions for customers worldwide.

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

