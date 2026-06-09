J&T Express's "Double 6" Parcel Volume Hits New High, Surging 83.5% YoY in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the conclusion of the "Double 6" mid-year shopping festival in Southeast Asia across major e-commerce platforms, global logistics service provider J&T Express delivered an outstanding performance. During the core promotional period, its overall parcel volume surged by 83.5% year-over-year ("YoY") to 213 million parcels, setting new records in core markets including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

During the "Double 6", J&T Express's average daily parcel volume in Southeast Asia reached 35.51 million. On June 2nd, the peak business day, the single-day parcel volume exceeded 37 million. Notably, the Indonesian and Thai markets performed exceptionally well, with cumulative parcel volumes increasing by 112% and 89% YoY, respectively. Leveraging its deeply covered line-haul and last-mile networks, J&T Express swiftly responded to the region-wide surge in parcel volume within a short period, ensuring the stable and efficient operation of its overall network.

To ensure the highly efficient operation of the entire Southeast Asian network during the promotional period, J&T Express proactively advanced infrastructure upgrades, transport capacity reserves, and human resources allocation across various markets ahead of time. In terms of capacity expansion, in addition to newly constructing and upgrading core sorting facilities in markets such as Thailand and the Philippines, J&T Express continued to drive the automated transformation of its operational processes. Automated and specialized sorting equipment were widely deployed at sorting centers and last-mile outlets across multiple Southeast Asian countries. Through the extensive synergy of intelligent equipment, J&T Express achieved a significant improvement in overall network operational efficiency.

In terms of transport capacity and human resources reserves, multiple countries also collaborated to ensure last-mile elasticity. Thailand newly purchased and deployed multiple line-haul and branch-line vehicles; the Philippines planned for an approximate 30% increase in human resources; and Vietnam established a three-tier flexible support team covering operations, dispatching, and comprehensive support, capable of supporting an additional daily capacity of approximately 120,000 parcels during the peak season.

In terms of technological empowerment, J&T Indonesia fully introduced an AI-based digital and intelligent system to monitor parcel flows in real time, ensuring the smooth distribution and circulation of massive parcel volumes during the promotional period. Concurrently, this system maintained close coordination with frontline operation teams, helping them efficiently address unexpected situations such as extreme weather or natural disasters, ensuring smooth and highly efficient parcel circulation during the peak season.

Regarding deepening localized operations and employee care, J&T Express also took several pragmatic measures. For key merchants, J&T Vietnam provided special support by extending the door-to-door pickup time by two hours, helping merchants improve their shipping rates and reducing order delays caused by missed pickups. In Thailand, focusing on the growth needs of small and medium-sized merchants, J&T Express launched a "Joint Advertising" initiative, covering all 38 MRT stations across Bangkok and leveraging 1,200 electronic screens on 54 trains to boost merchant exposure. Furthermore, in response to the persistent high temperatures in Thailand, major sorting centers were regularly equipped with cooling facilities, and free beverages were provided to all frontline staff during the final sprint of the peak season, demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding peak operations with practical actions.

The successful fulfillment during the "Double 6" shopping festival once again validates J&T Express's profound accumulation and leading position in the Southeast Asian market. Through region-wide network synergy, regular infrastructure upgrades, the application of cutting-edge AI technologies, and refined localized operations, J&T Express not only successfully handled the mid-year traffic surge but also provided stable, swift, and reliable logistics guarantees for e-commerce platforms, merchants, and consumers. Looking ahead, J&T Express will continue to deepen its presence in the Southeast Asian market, continuously increase investments in global logistics infrastructure construction and digital transformation, and commit to comprehensively empowering and driving the prosperity of the regional e-commerce ecosystem through a constantly optimized global intelligent logistics network.

SOURCE J&T Express