JT Group launches Ploom X

Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, the company's priority category, where it is now focusing its resources. The device, which will be launched across key markets after Japan, was jointly developed by JT in Japan and JTI, the Group's international subsidiary, headquartered in Switzerland.

"Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing together all our global resources to offer the best user experience of our time. We are delighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers in Japan, the world's leading heated tobacco market and where product standards and quality are of the highest importance.

"Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is aligned with today's lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobacco taste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize the device to everyday needs. Ploom X will make the user experience more pleasurable and unique than ever before. With Ploom X, we are continuing to build on our growing presence in the fast-moving heated tobacco sticks category and respond to the increasingly demanding needs of adult consumers around the world."

Daniel TORRAS, Senior Vice President, Reduced-Risk Products

The cutting-edge device, adopts the aesthetic and innovative "Nastro" design with a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. In addition to the ability to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X is equipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW®, which focuses on air flow, significantly improving user experience.

Ploom X is also equipped with Bluetooth® functionalities that connect with users' smartphone, enables consumers to see the battery status, lock the device and much more.

Along with the device, improved heated tobacco sticks are being rolled out. These benefit from carefully blended tobacco leaves picked by experts for their suitability to the HEATFLOW® technology. The regular tobacco stick flavor is carefully blended with lamina, the most aromatic part of the tobacco leaf. There is a range of 12 different heated tobacco sticks so, more than ever before, consumers can enjoy a delicate yet rich tobacco taste according to their preferences.

Note: HEATFLOW® is a registered trademark of JT. Other product and service names mentioned in the text are the registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Product Features

Nastro design enables intuitive user experience

- "Nastro" means "ribbon" in Italian. Ploom X is designed without any buttons on the surface of the device and features a high-quality aluminum body without any joints, making it seamless like a ribbon.

- It is designed to be both aesthetically pleasing as well as durable, with LED and vibration indicators that allow customers to intuitively check the readiness of the device.

HEATFLOW®, a new heating technology, improves flavor

- In addition to precise heating temperature control, the new HEATFLOW® technology focuses on improved air flow and better experience.

- The heated tobacco sticks are designed to complement the HEATFLOW® technology. By combining this technology with expert blending techniques, consumers can enjoy the high-quality aroma of the tobacco as well as the rich aftertaste.

A wide variety of front panels to match consumer's personal taste

- The front panel is available in a variety of seven colors, allowing consumers to freely customize the design to match their personal taste.

- The front panel is magnetically attached to the device and can be detached and swapped easily.



Note: The starter kit includes the front panel in the same color as the device itself. The other front panels are sold separately for 980 Yen each (tax included).

Bluetooth® functionalities realize a new style

The Bluetooth® functionalities allow consumers to confirm the detailed battery status on their smartphone, in addition to the LED indicators on the device; unlock the device when it is connected to the smartphone; and track their device's last known location, allowing them to search the device when lost.

Note: Bluetooth® functionalities can be used by installing a compatible browser and registering the device on the Ploom X CLUB website. For details, please visit the Ploom X CLUB (https://ploom-x-club.clubjt.jp/) website. (Website available in Japanese only.)

Product information

Ploom X Starter Kit

Heating type High-temperature heating Kit includes Device, cleaning stick and Type-C USB cable Color Slate Grey and Silver Number of tobacco sticks 20 sticks (when charged for about 110 minutes) Waiting time until optimal heat About 25 seconds Duration of use per tobacco stick About 5 minutes

Note:

The AC adapter is not included in the starter kit. The AC adapter will be sold separately for 980 Yen (tax included).

(tax included). The charge time and number of sticks per charge may vary depending on the battery life and temperature of the surrounding environment.

Tobacco Sticks for Ploom X

The JT Group's expert blenders have improved the blend of tobacco leaves in the heated tobacco sticks to suit the HEATFLOW® technology. The regular tobacco stick flavor is carefully blended with lamina, the most aromatic part of the tobacco leaf.

With a range of 12 products, more than ever before, consumers can enjoy the delicate and rich taste of tobacco according to their preference.

Japan Tobacco Inc. is a leading international tobacco company with operations in more than 130 countries. With approximately 58,000 employees, it manufactures and sells some of the world's best-known brands including Winston, Camel, MEVIUS and LD. The JT Group is committed to investing in Reduced-Risk Products (RRP) and currently markets its heated tobacco products under its Ploom brand and various e-cigarette products under its Logic brand. The Group is also present in the pharmaceutical and processed food businesses. For more information, visit https://www.jt.com/.

Contacts: Dinesh Babu Thotakura, General Manager

Media and Investor Relations Division

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Tokyo: +81-3-6636-2914

E-mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574134/Japan_Tobacco_Daniel_TORRAS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574133/Japan_Tobacco_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Japan Tobacco Inc.