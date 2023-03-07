JT HOLMES TO JOIN PEAK SKI COMPANY EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peak Ski Company announced today that professional skier, speed rider, award-winning stuntman and champion race car driver JT Holmes, has joined the company's leadership team as its Senior Director of Business Development & Innovation.

"JT and I have worked together on various projects and spent a ton of time together skydiving, skiing and more. I'm quite confident in his ability to have a very positive impact, right out of the gates here at Peak," said Andy Wirth, Cofounder and CEO of the Peak Ski Company. "In fact, he has already opened new, strategic-level business development opportunities for the company through his vast network."

Holmes will report directly to Wirth and will be involved with the development of the company's strategic plans with an emphasis on global business development, product design and support of Peak's innovative marketing programs and platforms.

"I am very excited to be working with Bode and Andy on Peak's leadership team. The decision to join the Peak Ski Company team was based on a shared ethos of innovation, performance, precision, and grit. Andy and Bode are both greatly respected in the industry and they've developed an incredible line of skis, making the transition easy. Peak has so much more groundbreaking development on the horizon that I simply knew that aligning with them for the long term is where I belong," said Holmes.

"You see JT's success in so many activities and industries. He's become one of the most respect minds and talents of our generation," said Bode Miller. "In fact, it's exhausting to just track with the guy, but as Andy well knows, JT's success comes from a drive that aligns with ours and at the center is inventive and creative thinking," said Miller. "Andy and I have seen the gravitational pull towards tradition and sameness in the industry, but that's not who we are, nor is it why we started Peak. Thankfully, that's also why JT wanted to join our team. I'm told that when JT saw the large banners in our offices that read, 'We Aren't Here to Do What's Already Been Done,' he realized immediately that he was in the right place."

Holmes began skiing at Palisades Tahoe as part of the freestyle ski team. As a sponsored athlete, he has appeared in 30+ ski films and been featured on 60 Minutes twice. He was a top competitor in big-mountain events for nearly two decades. He did his first B.A.S.E. jump at 22 and within months was pushing boundaries in the disciplines of wingsuit flying and ski B.A.S.E. jumping. In 2010, he started speedriding. Holmes is an award-winning executive producer and Taurus World Stunt Award winner. His work has been featured in major Hollywood action films. Holmes is also an off-road racer and has won the Baja 500 and the SCORE Desert Challenge.

