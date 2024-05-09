JT International U.S.A., Inc. (JTI) To Open New US Headquarters in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JT International U.S.A., Inc. (JTI) announces plans to relocate its US Headquarters from New Jersey to North Carolina. The move will bring over a hundred new jobs to Raleigh.

JTI is one of the fastest-growing tobacco companies in the US, with its leading global flagship brand LD. The headquarters will open later this year in One North Hills Tower at North Hill in Midtown Raleigh, one of the newest office buildings in Raleigh.

"It's great to see another international company choose North Carolina for its top-flight workforce, number one business environment and extraordinary quality of life," said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

JTI's Group of Companies already has a major economic impact on North Carolina with hundreds of contracted tobacco farms and a large buying station located in Wilson, NC.

"We are proud to welcome JTI's leadership and headquarters to North Carolina," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "As a leading buyer of North Carolina tobacco, this move to Wake County is a great sign of their long-term interest in working with our growers and will help us further build on this important trade partnership."

JTI USA has earned the prestigious "Top Employer" status for nine consecutive years and began recruiting employees in the Raleigh area over the past few weeks.

"I am pleased to welcome JTI and the more than 100 high-paying jobs they are bringing to Raleigh," said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "Their decision to move their headquarters here clearly demonstrates the quality of life we offer and the quality of our talent pool. We wish them much success in the future."

The new jobs at JTI USA will be in various fields, including sales, customer service, and administration. The company is also looking for people with marketing, finance, and human resources skills.

"We are very excited to be joining Raleigh's diverse community. Raleigh is an ideal location for our new headquarters because it is a vibrant and growing city with a top of its class talent pool for recruitment of new employees. We are already hiring in the Raleigh area, and we are excited to open our new office later this year." said General Manager and President Corrado Mautone.

Click here to find out more about JTI's current job postings in Raleigh.

JT International U.S.A., Inc. (JTI USA) is a leading tobacco company selling its brands LD, Wave, Wings, and Export A. Previously headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, the company employs more than 250 people across the USA. JTI USA is part of the JTI Group of Companies, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, employing about 46,000 people globally. For more information, visit www.jti.com .

