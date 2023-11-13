JTB Opens Tourist Hub for Visiting Tourists in Town Hosting Lake Kawaguchiko

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JTB Corp. opened a travel center dubbed "Tourist Base Kawaguchiko" in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Lake Kawaguchiko, with its beautiful view of Mount Fuji, is a popular tourist destination for visitors to Japan. At an opening ceremony, Senior Managing Executive Officer Takayuki Hanasaka gave a greeting.

About Tourist Base Kawaguchiko and Its Service
While the lake attracts tourists, over-tourism has become a concern. Tourist Base Kawaguchiko is a place created by JTB as part of the "Community Exchange Project" to contribute to the resolution of over-tourism and regional revitalization.

Cafe Business
On the tatami-matted floor, the cafe space provides Japanese food such as rice balls and traditional sweets. Adopting a time-based billing system, it also introduces cashless payments. Additionally, it will have a selection of local souvenirs from Yamanashi.

Optional Tour Sales
The center sells optional tours with Lake Kawaguchiko as a starting point, focusing on tours to visit various locations within Yamanashi, with a "FUJIYAMA Twin Terrace*" visit tour as the centerpiece.

*A scenic spot offering a panoramic view of Mount Fuji and Lake Kawaguchiko. On lucky days, visitors can even witness Mount Fuji floating above the sea of clouds below.

Mobility Business
Rentals of various latest mobility options, including electric scooters are available.

Commemorative Photo Experience
The center provides the experience of dressing in kimono or samurai armor. Additionally, on the rooftop of the Tourist Base Kawaguchiko building, visitors can capture memorable photographs with the magnificent view of Mount Fuji in the foreground.

Future Outlook
JTB will contribute to the resolution of regional issues and the creation of new values in the region by generating more foot traffic, thus contributing to sustainable community development.

Overview of Tourist Base Kawaguchiko
Location: Third and Fourth Floors, Marumune Building, 3636 Funatsu, Fujikawaguchiko-machi, Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi-ken 401-0301, Japan
Center area: 303.90 m2
Opening date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Operated by: JTB Kofu Branch
Business hours: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (JST)
Supported languages: English and Japanese
Official website: https://touristbase.jp/en/

