JTC and Saul Ewing Announce 5th Annual Advanced EB-5 Conference

The May 28 event will bring together industry leaders for important discussions on the current EB-5 landscape and the future of the Regional Center Program.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EB-5 administration leader JTC has once again partnered with Saul Ewing LLP to present the Fifth Annual Advanced EB-5 Conference in Miami, FL. Scheduled earlier in the year than their previous conferences, the hosts have targeted Thursday, May 28th to bring together industry stakeholders from around the country to discuss urgent, time-sensitive topics related to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

5th Annual JTC and Saul Ewing Advanced EB-5 Conference

EB-5 allows foreign nationals to pursue permanent U.S. residency by making investments that create jobs and impact underserved areas. EB-5 has directed billions of dollars toward American communities at no cost to taxpayers, but EB-5's Regional Center Program is facing a crisis in 2026. On September 30th, the grandfathering protections of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) are set to expire. Investments made after that date will not be guaranteed adjudication under the current rules. In addition, fees are scheduled to increase in 2027, and the Regional Center Program's authorization expires on September 30th, 2027.

The conference will include speakers and panel discussions on major issues affecting EB-5, including the need for reauthorization and the current investment landscape with the grandfathering deadline approaching. Discussions will also cover pressing topics such as recent regulatory developments, market trends, and legal challenges affecting the industry.

A leader in EB-5 administration, JTC offers services for Regional Centers, issuers, and developers including escrow, fund administration, cosignatory, audit preparation, immigration workflow, and more. JTC's technology-driven solutions can increase efficiency and regulatory compliance while providing investors with transparency to help them track immigration milestones and access key documents.

The Fifth Annual Advanced EB-5 Conference will explore the latest industry data, marketing and investor engagement strategies, and best practices for RIA compliance. Designed for experienced practitioners, it will offer expert panels, real-world case studies, and interactive discussions to help attendees prepare for the year ahead while inviting them to take part in a dialogue that could shape EB-5's future.

"EB-5 has been enormously successful not just as an immigration program, but as an impact initiative, driving investment to the places that need it most," said JTC's Jill Jones. "The RIA made EB-5 more sophisticated than ever, and by coming together to talk about the future, those of us in the industry can work to ensure EB-5 is able to aid both immigrant investors and American communities for many years to come."

"It's important for leaders in the industry to use our voices for good," said Ronald R. Fieldstone, a member of Saul Ewing LLP's Global Immigration & Foreign Investment Practice. "That's why we're so excited to be co-hosting this conference with JTC again: we're bringing together the people who've made EB-5 a success so they can help others realize the potential of this program to transform the country."

For more on the event and to register, visit the event page.

About JTC

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximize potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

In the US, JTC provides a full suite of bespoke Fund Administration solutions across multiple asset classes (private equity, real estate, venture capital, debt, impact, Opportunity Zones, insurance dedicated funds) in the US and abroad. As the industry leader in Specialty Financial Administration, JTC offers purpose-built solutions for markets characterized by high administrative and regulatory complexity, elevated transaction security needs, and challenging compliance requirements, including EB-5, 1031 Exchange, and Delaware Statutory Trusts. Along with our Private Client, Trustee, and Corporate Services divisions, JTC's US Institutional Client Services team combines sector-specific expertise with industry-leading technology to be a true partner in growth for our clients.

To learn more, visit JTCGroup.com.

About Saul Ewing LLP

Saul Ewing is a full-service, national law firm with more than 400 attorneys and a team of top-notch business professionals, all working together to deliver practical, proactive advice and excellent client service. Covering more than 40 industries and sectors, the firm's diversity of thought, focus on innovation, cross-serving practices, and culture of coaching create a collegial and supportive environment that inspires us to deliver inspired solutions.

The Saul Ewing interdisciplinary team of professionals who handle EB-5 financings are experienced in corporate and securities, immigration, commercial real estate, finance, international and tax matters. They advise businesses (including real estate developers and other project companies, regional centers and foreign and domestic EB-5 agents and consultants) who are seeking EB-5 financing from foreign investors, as well as foreign investors interested in obtaining permanent residence in the United States through making an EB-5 investment. Saul Ewing has worked with more than 450 EB-5 projects and in excess of $8 billion of EB-5 investment.

To learn more, visit Saul.com.

SOURCE JTC USA Holdings, Inc.