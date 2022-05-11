JTEC Energy and JES Founder Dr. Lonnie Johnson Inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JTEC Energy and Johnson Energy Storage announced that the companies' founder, Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson, was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony was held in Washington, D.C. on May 5, 2022. Dr. Johnson was joined by his family and by the CEOs of Johnson Energy Storage and JTEC Energy.

Dr. Lonnie Johnson with the SuperSoaker prototype (Photo: National Inventors Hall of Fame) Dr. Lonnie Johnson, NIHF Induction Ceremony (Photo: National Inventors Hall of Fame)

A video highlighting Dr. Johnson's inventions and accomplishments was shown at the induction ceremony: https://www.invent.org/inductees/lonnie-johnson.

"I'm grateful to be included in the Inductees of 2022," said Dr. Johnson. "The honor is further motivation to keep experimenting and exploring."

Mike McQuary, CEO of JTEC Energy, congratulated Dr. Johnson after the ceremony. "Being inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame is the achievement of a lifetime, and we are proud of our founder and of the work he does every day. He is best known today for inventing the Super Soaker, but we are convinced generations from now he will be celebrated for his advancements in Clean Energy. His intellect and work ethic continue to inspire all of us at JTEC Energy."

Bert Ellis, CEO of Johnson Energy Storage, agreed: "Lonnie's work in battery technology is groundbreaking, and he continues to innovate every day. I've known Lonnie for more than 20 years, and what he has done for the Atlanta community will be his true legacy. The STEM Center he founded has encouraged more than 10,000 Atlanta children to explore technology. Who better to make engineering fun than the inventor of the Super Soaker?"

The original Super Soaker prototype will be displayed as part of the exhibit honoring Dr. Johnson's achievements. The full list of 2022 inductees can be found here: https://www.invent.org/inductees/new-inductees.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device operating today. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.com.

About Johnson Energy Storage

Dr. Lonnie Johnson has dedicated the past 30 years to investigating new energy creation and storage techniques. He holds over 100 patents, many of them in energy creation and storage. Led by Bert Ellis, Johnson Energy Storage was spun out in 2021 to develop a completely solid-state battery using a proprietary glass electrolyte and to develop a proprietary lithium air battery for the USAF. For more information about JES, visit the company website at JohnsonEnergyStorage.com.

