JTEC Energy Moves to New Location on the Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleantech hydrogen energy company JTEC Energy, Inc. announced that it has moved to the mixed-use Lee + White development on the Atlanta Beltline. In August, JTEC completed an extensive renovation to house its new offices, laboratory, and machine shop at the adaptive reuse project in Atlanta's West End.

JTEC Energy Headquarters All-hands room with Lantern Parade photo mural by photographer Steve Eberhardt

Commercial Realtors Cori Nuttall and Willie Candler with Lee & Associates secured the property for JTEC Energy, Architects ASD|SKY designed the new office space, and Humphries and Company acted as General Contractor. Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners are co-owners of the Lee + White redevelopment.

"We had a great team helping us bring our vision to reality," said JTEC CEO Mike McQuary. "Humphries did a beautiful job building out a complicated lab, machine shop and office on time and on budget. We could not be happier with their work."

The new location allows for further expansion for the growing company, and will accelerate their design and engineering timelines. Office space includes large web conferencing rooms, individual booth conference rooms and an All-Hands theatre. "We've fitted out our lab and machine shop with state-of-the-art equipment that will allow us to work more creatively and effectively," said McQuary. "Our offices, including our All-Hands room, are designed for collaboration and communication. And the team is enjoying exploring our new neighborhood, trying all the restaurants and walking on the Beltline at lunch."

"It's great to have JTEC up and running at Lee + White and to help accommodate the growth of this innovative company in the 1050 Building," said Kris Miller, President of Ackerman & Co. "JTEC is an exciting addition to the diverse tenant lineup at Lee + White, which is a growing hub for business in addition to a destination for entertainment and fun. As a cleantech company, JTEC is a perfect fit for our adaptive reuse project that emphasizes sustainability, job creation and revitalization." The address of JTEC's new offices at Lee + White is 1050 White St. SW, Suite D, Atlanta, GA 30310.

About JTEC Energy

Former NASA scientist and Super Soaker inventor Dr. Lonnie Johnson invented the Johnson Thermo-Electrochemical Converter (JTEC), a cleantech hydrogen energy device that transforms heat into energy more efficiently than any device in history. Led by Mike McQuary, JTEC Energy was spun off from Johnson Research & Development to fully develop and commercialize the JTEC device. With over 45 patents, JTEC is applicable for both power generation and refrigeration. For more information about JTEC Energy, visit the company website at JTECEnergy.com.

About Lee + White

Reimagining the West End's former "Warehouse Row," the 442,562-square-foot Lee + White is Atlanta's next trendsetting adaptive re-use project. The newest phase of development at Lee + White is bringing creative offices, a food hall, unique retail and expanded BeltLine access, adding to the established businesses that made Lee + White a go-to destination for foodies and beer lovers in the first phase of the development.

This transformation continues in a spirit that recognizes the West End's rich history, while creating a gathering place for the community and a hub for business. The growing roster at Lee + White includes ASW Exchange, Best End Brewing, Beya Salon Studios, Boxcar, Carbice, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Grady Health System, Honeysuckle Gelato (production), Hop City, JTEC Energy, Mac Stadium, Monday Night Garage, The Overlook Boulder + Fitness, Plywood People, Team Rehab, Utility Energy Services, Westside Dental and Wild Heaven Beer. Eateries at the Lee + White food hall, opening in 2023, showcase a mix of local favorites and regional and national concepts. For more information, visit www.leeandwhiteatl.com.

