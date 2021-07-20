JTECH Pager Systems Provide Accessible Communication to Employees with Disabilities

Many savvy employers such as Amazon use JTECH paging systems to ensure accessible communication for their hearing and vision impaired employees.

With pagers, Amazon expands their one-to-one and group communication to ensure the safety of their disabled employees. But it is not just about employee safety, pagers also help improve communication for an inclusive culture.

With pagers, employers can send custom messages to specific employees or broadcast a message to multiple employees. Employers are also able to select the type of message and alert that works best for each employee. These alerts can be any combination of vibration, flashing lights, alpha-numeric and coded messages

With pagers, employers can customize messages and select the type of alert that works best for each employee.

Accessible communication paging systems do not have to be expensive. There are many options to accommodate all budgets and business sizes with the flexibility to scale up to 999 pagers.



From basic transmitters that send numerical coded messages, feature-rich transmitters that send custom and pre-programmed alpha-numeric messages, to push-button systems for quick recurrent messages. Once you chose the transmitter you can choose the pager that meets each employee's needs.

JAN (Job Accommodation Network) and the ADA (American Disabilities Act) are great resources to learn about assistive listening devices to support your diverse workplace.

