ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has been honored with the Road Safety Award for International Fleet at the 2025 NETS Conference, recognizing its exceptional commitment to building a global culture of safe, responsible, and sustainable driving.

The award celebrates JTI's success in implementing the Smith System 5Keys Engage App—a behavior-based, app-driven program that has transformed how JTI's 3,600 drivers in 21 countries approach road safety.

JTI Wins Road Safety Award at the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety conference for Its Global Smith System 5Keys Engage Program

"This award is a testament to our people-first philosophy," said Alexander Zhuravlev, Global Director of Health and Safety at JTI. "By combining technology, engagement, and behavioral insight, we've built a program that not only reduces risk but empowers drivers to take ownership of their safety every day."

A Global Approach to Safety

Launched in May 2023, the 5Keys Engage App became a cornerstone of JTI's global fleet safety strategy. Designed for scalability, the app requires no hardware installation and provides real-time analysis of five critical safety pillars: risk, speeding, distraction, fatigue, and eco-driving

The platform's gamified interface—featuring leaderboards, challenges, and rewards—has driven high engagement and measurable improvements in driver behavior. In high-risk markets such as Bangladesh, the program achieved industry-leading driving scores, with significant reductions in speeding and fatigue-related incidents.

Turning Compliance into Culture

Beyond compliance, JTI's initiative aims to embed a lasting safety culture throughout its global operations. Key factors behind the program's success include:

Executive Leadership Commitment – Senior sponsorship ensured safety remains a business priority at every level.

Driver Empowerment – The program reinforces trust and transparency, with privacy controls and opt-out features for personal trips.

Integrated Learning – In-app training delivers personalized microlearning modules to address real-world driving behavior in real time.

Scalability and Flexibility – Each region adapts templates for vehicle checks, compliance tracking, and risk reporting to local conditions, while maintaining global standards.

"The Engage App has helped us unify fleet safety across continents while respecting local culture and context," added Zhuravlev. "It's an example of how digital transformation can make safety more human."

"JTI's program exemplifies how digital innovation and human-centered design can work together to save lives," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. "It reflects exactly what the NETS Road Safety Award stands for—leadership, innovation, and measurable impact."

