JTV® and Make-A-Wish® Launch National Fundraising Campaign Supporting Children with Critical Illnesses

National jewelry retailer introduces "Give More Save More" initiative benefiting Make-A-Wish®

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, is proud to announce a new national partnership with Make-A-Wish®, in collaboration with one of its local chapters -, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. With this initiative, JTV will support the foundation's efforts in helping children fighting critical illnesses through a series of fundraising events and customer engagement opportunities throughout the year.

As part of this partnership, JTV will host a coordinated series of "Give More Save More" donation events across on-air programming and digital platforms from April 25 - May 3, 2026, with additional activations planned throughout the year. The campaign allows customers to support Make-A-Wish® while receiving savings on select JTV purchases through a tiered giving structure: a $5 donation unlocks 5% off one item, a $10 donation unlocks 10% off one item, and a $15 donation unlocks 15% off one item.

"It is an honor to formalize this partnership with Make-A-Wish and support their mission of bringing hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses," said Tolly Harris, EVP, Operations & Customer Care of JTV. "Through our Give More Save More campaign, we're creating a meaningful way for our customers to give back while participating in a shared effort to help make life-changing wishes come true."

The campaign will be brought to life through JTV's live programming, where hosts will spotlight the initiative in real time, encouraging viewers to participate while discovering new jewelry collections. This integrated approach creates an engaging, interactive experience that connects storytelling, shopping, and giving in a uniquely JTV format.

Make-A-Wish®, the nation's largest wish-granting organization, has granted more than 400,000 wishes across the United States since its founding in 1980. Research shows that a wish can provide children with renewed emotional strength and resilience during their medical journeys.

"We're grateful for JTV's commitment to our mission, which strengthens our ability to support children and families during their most challenging moments," said Flo Bryan, chief corporate alliances officer at Make‑A‑Wish America. "Every contribution brings us closer to granting a wish for every eligible child, and partnerships like this truly make a difference."

Customers can learn more about the campaign and shop the Give More Save More events by visiting jtv.com/wish, as well as by following @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest, @JTV on TikTok and @jewelry on X.

For information on how to additionally support Make-A-Wish, visit www.wish.org.

About JTV®

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, JTV® (Jewelry Television) is one of the largest jewelry retailers and broadcasted networks in the United States, with more than 30 years of experience bringing fine jewelry, gemstones, and fashion accessories to millions of customers. Through its omni-channel strategy, JTV connects with audiences via 24/7 live TV programming reaching approximately 60 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry-leading e-commerce platform (JTV.com), and a dynamic social media presence.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide; more than 400,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE JTV® (Jewelry Television)